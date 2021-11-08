CHEYENNE– The new managing director of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players is looking to shake things up.
Ceara Madson stepped in at a busy time. The organization’s latest production, “A Murder is Announced,” is right around the corner, along with a new ticketing system. There’s also many meetings to attend and office management responsibilities she hadn’t exactly foreseen.
Just stepping into her new role on Nov. 1, she’s still getting her balance. Once she does, however, Madson plans to hit the ground running.
“I’m really motivated to try some new things and see what improvements can be made to how we do our shows and how we interact with the community,” Madson said. “I’m very excited. I’m thrilled to be in this spot.”
Madson’s been in productions for the Little Theatre since she was in ninth grade. For the past six years she has been a member of the board, in addition to directing “Beauty and the Beast,” the theater’s most financially successful production.
With a bachelor of arts degrees in theater, years of technical work for several local theater organizations, including more than a decade as a volunteer for the Little Theatre, she has strong ties to the city’s arts scene.
Simply put, she knows what the program needs and exactly how to help it grow.
“I think I can do really good things for the Cheyenne Little Theatre,” Madson said. “My main passion is that I want the organization to continue being as excellent as it can be.”
Setting a comprehensive marketing plan that is cohesive and consistent is the first step for the community theater group under her tenure, she said.
“Were just trying to increase involvement, in general, but we definitely want to diversify that audience base as much as we can,” Madson said. “We do a little bit of something for everyone. We have the comedies, we have the dramas, we have some musicals.”
Bringing in a younger generation of members starts by revitalizing the organization’s social media presence. By doing so, she hopes to attract both volunteers and new audience members alike.
One of her main goals is to spread the word about what the Little Theatre has to offer, including their recent “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadow cast, out-of-season productions and children’s shows.
By doing so, they might increase their presence in the community that has supported them for so long.
“We’re trying to let people know about us and draw in that audience, and hopefully make them want to become involved with us,” Madson said. “Our theater’s all about telling stories on stage and off stage.”
Using her connection with the Cheyenne arts community, she wants to establish a synergy between the Little Theatre Players and other organizations in the city.
Building relationships with art studios, dance companies, local musical organizations and other theater groups may open up the opportunity for collaboration. This could result in the creation of local art events where various organizations perform together.
“We live in a big city and a small town all at the same time,” Madson said. “I want to make sure that other arts organizations know that we are here for them, too, and if they need something, they can reach out.
“If there’s anything Little Theatre can ever do for them to let us know.”