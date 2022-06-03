Principal Fred George gives the introductory address during the Central High graduation ceremony on May 28, 2021, at Frontier Park. Central had 293 students graduate and receive diplomas. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Central High School Principal Fred George, known for his kindness and compassion, is leaving Laramie County School District to run another school.
George will be leaving Central after 10 years to take the position of principal at Laramie High School in Laramie. That school is in Albany County School District 1.
George said he enjoyed his time at Central. While he called it a strange feeling to leave, he said he wants people to focus on supporting the next principal in their transition.
LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley said one thing that stands out about George is the way he models leadership.
“He has a tremendous work ethic,” Fraley said. “When he is present in the school every day, he’s the first one there, last to leave. People see that as a work ethic that the school needs, and when their leader is modeling that every day, they tend to rise to that expectation, and they’re willing to follow a leader like that.”
Fraley said he will remember George for his collaborative mindset. The outgoing administrator is known for celebrating achievements with a team-focused approach – not singling out students, but highlighting them as a study body.
“I think he’s made a tremendous impact on students at Central, as well as in our school district,” said Mary Quast, community relations director for LCSD1.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said George will leave a lasting legacy in the community.
“He’s always focused on students, he cares very deeply for his staff and his community,” Crespo said. “He’s incredibly considerate, very compassionate, always tries to see all sides.”
Fraley said that when reflecting on his experience with George, he thinks of it from a perspective not only as a supervisor, but as a father whose kids attended Central with George at the helm. Fraley said George was never the type of person to put himself in the spotlight, and centered attention on students.
“That’s the mark of a great leader,” Fraley said. “They don’t have to be at the center of attention, but they can let the kids enjoy the moment.”
George served as the principal at Central for seven years. He was assistant principal there for three years before that.
LCSD1 is currently in the process of searching for a new Central principal.