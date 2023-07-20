20210801-cfd-tourism-ms-02.jpg

Visitors walk through Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park during Cheyenne Frontier Days on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The rodeo isn’t for the faint of heart, but there are safety and health precautions taken by Cheyenne Frontier Days to ensure a fun and family friendly atmosphere.

CFD Operations Committee chairman Brian Rico said he’s extremely confident in both the security system in place for Frontier Park and the first aid services provided in case of an emergency. They refine their process every year, and have relied on a security fence, open gates that work similarly to a metal detector and utilizing a top-notch security company.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus