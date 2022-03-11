Cheyenne Frontier Days has just announced its 2022 Frontier Nights concert schedule. CFD’s lineup will feature major country artists Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and the duo Brooks and Dunn.
The lineup also features some unexpected additions. This includes multi-platinum, Grammy award winning southern rapper Nelly, country/rap/rock artist Kid Rock and rap/country artist Jelly Roll.
A number of radio hit-machines are in the schedule as well, like Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett and Sam Hunt. Wyoming-based artists Chancey Williams and Ian Munsick will also perform.
Scott Lewis, Contract Acts Committee chairman, said in an interview Thursday that this year, they wanted to get a more diverse array of artists. The committee is responsible for seeking out artists.
“I’m ecstatic about the lineup,” Lewis said. “We’ve got some new and we’ve got some old people. We’ve got some entertainers that just won some awards at the Academy of Country Music earlier this week.
“I think it’s a phenomenal lineup, and hopefully we’ll sell this place out a couple of times.”
With many of the featured artists on a heavy tour schedule, it can be difficult to find acts that are free in the mid-summer. But Frontier Days is big enough that the committee can reach out to anyone it wants.
Selection process
A team of CFD volunteers collaborate and pitch different artists that they should try to book, usually being able to narrow it down to a realistic select few. They consider the success of past shows and look at trends in music now.
“Obviously, it never goes pretty much to plan because there’s those acts that we always try to get that people request. Sometimes we get lucky and sometimes we don’t,” said Jimmy Dean Siler, the general chairman for CFD. “But you know, Cheyenne is a big deal. I think a lot of these artists really like coming here.”
The Professional Bull Riders – Team Series will be held from July 25-26 in place of music performances. That is in addition to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association daytime rodeo from July 24-Aug. 1.
Concert tickets will go on sale for online purchase only Wednesday at 9 a.m. They will be available for purchase in person and over the phone beginning the following day at 9 a.m. Rodeo and PBR tickets have been on sale since December.
Concert ticket prices range from $54-$105, rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18-$43, rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25-$105, with Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.
Fans can also upgrade to a Frontier Nights Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program.
The concert schedule is:
July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett
The opening day of Frontier Days concludes with a pairing of a Nashville heavyweight and one of its rising stars. Gabby Barrett, well known for her super-hit “I Hope,” will give the opening performance. In 2020, she was recognized as Billboard’s Top Country Artist, among other accolades. At this point, Aldean is nothing less than a country music household name. With 10 studio albums under his belt, seven of which are certified platinum, his 11th release, titled “GEORGIA,” is slated to drop on April 22.
July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams
Bentley’s previous album, 2018’s “The Mountain,” was mostly written and recorded in Colorado, where he then lived for the majority of the coronavirus pandemic before returning to Nashville. Bentley has hinted that there’s another album of country/rock on the way later this year. Opening up for Bentley is Wyoming’s own Chancey Williams, the only musician beside Chris LeDoux to have both competed in and performed at Frontier Days.
July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick and Brett Kissel
McCollum declared himself the “Gold Chain Cowboy” with his major label debut last summer. The Texas singer/sogwriter has been named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone, Billboard and other publications. His hit single “Pretty Heart” went platinum last year, leading to his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Munsick is the second Wyoming musician to open during Frontier Nights, and will do so alongside Canadian-born, Nashville-based country artist Brett Kissel.
July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger
You’d be hard pressed to find someone who can’t sing along to Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long.” Releasing three new singles in January, the genre-blending Rock is gearing up for another album after a solid five-year break since “Sweet Southern Sugar.” Night Ranger, who debuted in the mid 1980s, will start the night off with a brand of grand “arena rock.”
July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly
There were murmurs about Nelly’s possible appearance at the 126th Frontier Days, and here they are coming to fruition. In a festival-like performance, Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly will present an almost eclectic range of musical style and experience for one night. Wetzel’s hard rock and country music should pair well with cult favorite Jelly Roll, himself a genre bender. Country, hardcore rap and slower, drearier ballads make up his recent album.
Nelly, a Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, stands out in this year’s lineup. He’s best known for rap/R&B classics, “Country Grammar,” “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Just a Dream.” After being featured on “Cruise (Remix)” by Florida Georgia Line in 2013, Nelly has since leaned into the country music genre, releasing “Heartland” last year, a compilation project with country artists like Florida Georgia Line and Darius Rucker.
July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson
“Body Like A Back Road,” went eight times platinum. Hunt has been rising in the ranks of popular country stardom since 2017, receiving critical acclaim along the way. His song “House Party” and newest single “23” are two other songs easily found on pop-country radio. Russel Dickerson, cut from a similar cloth, will kick off the night. His hit songs “Blue Tacoma,” “Love You Like I Used To” and “Every Little Thing” are sure to be heard.
July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane
To close out the nine days of rodeo, CFD is bringing in heavyweight country legends Brooks & Dunn. The highly awarded, best selling duo will bring back an era of 1990s country music with hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” “Brand New Man” and “Believe.” They recently released “REBOOT,” a greatest hits compilation where each song features a modern country star. Opener Elvie Shane is new to the scene, but his song “My Boy,” off his debut album last year, is making waves in modern country.