CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne and Laramie County have announced their plan to end their contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for the next fiscal year.
A letter addressed Sunday to Cheyenne Animal Shelter Board President Richard Mincer said they appreciated the organization’s dedication to the local animal population and the years the organizations had worked together, but the most recent request for additional funding was not at a level they felt comfortable asking the taxpayers to pay.
“At this time, we have decided to take your advice and provide the animal sheltering services for animals picked up by animal control ourselves,” wrote Mayor Patrick Collins and County Commissioner Chairman Troy Thompson. “It is our hope we will be able to find ways to work together in the future to get lost animals home and find new loving homes for those who need one.”
The city and county’s failure to recommend a renewal of the contract means it will expire June 30, and the shelter will provide services as normal until then.
Service costs
Mayor Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the budget requests from the shelter have increased significantly in the past few years, and without financial transparency. He said it’s one of the only contracts between the city and an entity where they are unable to share how tax dollars are being spent. The request is for the grand total, and the cost per animal is not provided.
The city and county currently pay a combined $800,000 for shelter services, which was a 51% increase from the $490,000 they paid the previous year. Collins said the amount is based on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s belief that the city and county are responsible for 70% of its general fund budget.
A new budget request was made Feb. 10 by the shelter in the amount of $1.25 million for the next fiscal year. This would be a 53% increase from what the city and county allocated in last budget year, and it is expected to increase to more than $1.7 million the following year.
Collins said the shelter’s board president told them if they weren’t comfortable with the cost, then the city needed to provide the services themselves. The mayor said the city felt as though it was too expensive, and they, unfortunately, had to decide to become independent.
Social services
Although the mayor expressed his support for the shelter, he said the difference in the cost comes down to a fundamental change made a few years ago by the board.
He said past president Dr. Samantha Vernon wanted to focus on community social services, such as providing training for emotional support animals; buying pet food, and providing euthanasia and crematory services for low-income residents who couldn’t afford it; and boarding pets for residents going into the hospital.
The mayor and the chairman of the Laramie County Commission said they believe the money for those additional services should come from the nonprofit sector, not public funds.
“As I look at all of those things, I think they’re very wonderful, and I’m very much in support of that,” Collins said. “The question is, should it be public dollars that do those things?”
Cheyenne Animal Shelter officials shared their own response Thursday to the notice that the contractual agreement would be canceled and sent out a statement about the budget request. They said rising inflation and employment expenses to provide services as an open intake shelter were in excess of $1.3 million.
“The recent opening contract proposal was for $1.25 million from the city and county combined,” according to the statement. “This is similar to opening asks in negotiations for the past several years. It is extremely unlikely that the city and county can provide equivalent services for less than the shelter does.”
Metro-animal shelter
Shelter officials said the city and county were “setting the community back more than 30 years in terms of animal welfare,” and it appeared the municipal governments intended to provide a lesser version of the services themselves.
Collins confirmed they plan to develop a metro animal shelter that will be staffed with a medical director and other full-time employees. The city is in the process of approving a lease for a facility, and it will be considered at the next Cheyenne City Council meeting and likely be referred to the Finance Committee.
He said the initial estimate for running the program themselves is $693,000, but they haven’t confirmed the additional cost to hire a medical director. He said the animal sheltering will be added to the Animal Control Division, which had to be taken over by the city nearly two years ago after the Cheyenne Animal Shelter gave them 30 days notice it would no longer be responsible for it.
But local shelter officials said in their statement that serving as the community’s only open intake animal shelter requires more than warehousing an animal for three to five days. They said they could only make “reasonable inference that their vision for what can only be called an impound center” would have negative impacts based on comments from elected officials recently and over the past few years.
Some of the arguments were that there would be no veterinarian on staff to provide routine or emergency medical care; no place for stray animals rescued by the public to be housed; no spaying or neutering options prior to adoption; no acceptance of owner-surrendered pets; no behavioral care or enrichment and more.
“Despite operating as an open intake shelter (all animals accepted), the shelter’s live release rate in January and February was over 96%, and it is one of the few shelters in the region that is managing to keep adoption rates up, despite a nationwide crisis of overcrowding,” the statement said. “This crisis state has all but halted interagency transfers of animals across the country, which means the government’s impound facility will struggle to transfer animals. Instead, most animals will face euthanization.”
Collins weighed in on the points made by the shelter and said they would have to wait and see what the results were, but their goal was nothing less than to provide the best care and find animals homes.
There were close to 1,400 animals delivered to the shelter last year. One-hundred and eighty-nine of them were dead and picked up off the road, 541 of them were released to their owners within 24 hours, 643 were adopted and 134 were euthanized, Collins said. The rest were transferred out.
This translates to an average of 120 animals a month picked up by Animal Control, and the mayor said he believes they’ll be able to bring those animals into a city shelter and take care of them with their own staff. They want to hold them for three to five days, and then work with local animal rescue organizations to find homes or to get them back to their owners.
Negotiations
Although the Cheyenne Animal Shelter voiced concerns this would cause issues with animal welfare in the community, they said they want to find a solution. The shelter said it hopes municipal officials will reconsider and agree to negotiations.
They’ve asked for the community’s support in keeping the contract, and requested residents contact their City Council members, the mayor’s office and the office of the county commissioners.
“There is no one better equipped to care for these animals, nor anyone more dedicated to their welfare than we are,” said Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Britney Tennant. “We would like to continue providing these services through the contractual agreement, and are surprised these elected officials have opted to take this action without any discussion with us and without seeking public input.”
Collins said once the lease is signed and approved for the new facility, there will be no more opportunities to discuss renewal. He expects the signing will be done at a meeting in two weeks, and any negotiations must happen before then.
He said it is the culmination of two years spent trying to find a compromise with the shelter board.
“I don’t want to be in this business, but I also have a budget,” he said. “I just can’t find a million dollars more to provide the service than what we think we can do for ourselves. And that is to get to their goal of $1.75 million.”