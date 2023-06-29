Cheyenne Animal Shelter
A domestic shorthair cat named Martin, who is suffering from a broken leg, is evaluated at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Tuesday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is approaching maximum holding capacity inside the shelter. As a result, it is temporarily pausing the scheduled intake of owned pets.

Doing so allows the shelter the time and resources to address the needs of pets in its care, as well as to maintain space for strays and emergencies.

