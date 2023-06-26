CHEYENNE — Three years in Alaska will change a person, but really, it just brought Danica Lamb closer to who she is.
You have to be tough to live in the 49th state, especially out on the often frozen peninsula where the harbor town of Homer is located. The temperatures drop well below zero in the winter; the biggest city, Anchorage, is four hours away; and it was a daily occurrence to see a mother moose and her baby pass by Lamb and her husband’s kitchen window.
Not a day goes by where she doesn’t miss it.
“Alaska, that was probably the biggest thing I’d ever done,” Lamb said Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “To get up and leave my comfort zone, go to this new place and completely take yourself out of it. But it was also the first place that I was like, ‘I would rather do it and fail than wonder, “What if?”
The Nashville native moved to Alaska on little more than a whim and found a reverence for nature and animal life during her time there.
It was the place she collected her first bone during a walk on the beach.
Lamb has the unique hobby of collecting animal bones — sometimes still encased in skin and flesh — then cleaning them and repurposing them into beautifully macabre jewelry. Last December, she turned the craftwork into a small business, Tiny Bones and Things.
“I’m not an artist in the fact that I can sit and draw something, but I can process a bone, put it back together, glue teeth back into a skull and put a spine back together,” Lamb said.
If her craft sounds a little bit “out there,” it’s because it just might be, but there’s certainly a market for it. Cheyenne and northern Colorado have only responded positively to her unique lineup of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other decorations.
“Cheyenne is a little bit more conservative, and some of the reactions I get are like, ‘Why?,’ but it’s also very welcoming,” Lamb said. “I’m very surprised at how welcoming it’s been.”
During the interview, Lamb unpacked a large bag to share some of her favorite craft items, sorted through several small boxes and displayed their contents for viewing. Among them were earrings made from various animal vertebrae, fox claws, squirrel legs, a rabbit sacrum and pronghorn jaws, either painted or accompanied by gemstones, beads or the popular design of a metal dagger.
Most of the designs incorporate the bones so that one wouldn’t immediately notice their presence. She motions to her own earrings as an example.
“It’s not like you couldn’t tell that, right now, I have bone earrings on,” she said. “These are rattlesnake vertebrae. This might be a little more bony, but you can kind of get away with it because it’s a little more feminine. All the bones have different shapes, so I think people kind of like that it’s a little obscure, but also not quite noticeable right off the bat.”
Lamb details her process the best she can, which starts with her hiking around the region foraging for bones and carcasses, or ordering different bones from a lucrative network of taxidermists and bone collectors. Her friends know she’s looking for interesting finds and will tip her off accordingly.
Animals’ bones that still have skin and ligaments attached are left in a structure in her backyard where decomposers strip away the flesh for up to a year. Sometimes she gets lucky, like when she found one full cow skeleton and two pronghorn skeletons during a hike through the open range in northern Colorado — both bleached white and well preserved.
She then cleans the bones with a solution of hydrogen peroxide that disinfects and strips all remaining flesh from the bones. A water-based heating process removes grease and oils from the bones, making them whiter. Once dry, they come out strong and durable.
Lamb might be self-taught, but her process didn’t develop overnight. In hindsight, her physical environment and life experiences played significant roles in her shifting disposition toward life, death and the way she interacts with the natural world.
Referring to her craft as “macabre” is almost a disservice to the true essence of Tiny Bones: a symbol of living life to the fullest, unafraid.
“I used to not be that person where I would get my fingers dirty and have a garden and dig in the dirt and stuff like that,” she said. “Now, I’m processing and pulling meat off of bones. I think it’s just acquired through getting older, and over the years I’ve kind of learned to face things that I fear.
“There was this weird click that just happened, I don’t know why. It was fascinating to learn what this (animal) was, where it came from, and before it entered my hands, that it had a life of its own.”