CHEYENNE – Cheyenne businesses and residents will see a 5% rate increase on their water and sewer bill beginning Jan. 1.
The city’s governing body approved these rate increases during the annual budget session earlier this month.
Revenues from water and sewer rates are invested directly back into the construction, maintenance and operation of Cheyenne’s water and sewer system, according to a Board of Public Utilities news release. Funding for the water and sewer system comes from water and sewer sales and fees, grants, water and sewer enterprise fund cash and loans. All daily operating costs and unplanned work, such as water main leaks, are paid solely by rates and fees.
Following an in-depth water and sewer utility rate study, which began in 2019, the Board of Public Utilities has determined moving to a “cost of service” rate structure will ensure each customer class pays its equitable share of the system costs.
The study also recommended a 5% rate increase for all system users. This is necessary for the cost of continued services Cheyenne businesses and residents expect, according to the release.
This rate increase comes at a time when historic inflation is affecting all Cheyenne residents. The BOPU encourages customers to take advantage of its budget billing option, Outreach for Upgrades and Repairs (OUR) Water program and other conservation opportunities made available throughout the year.