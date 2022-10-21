CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced which candidates it is supporting for this year's Nov. 8 general election.
Chamber officials spend dozens of hours each election year interviewing candidates.
These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and with a dedication to economic growth. The reverse endorsement process enables the Chamber to endorse as many or as few candidates as meet this threshold, regardless of party affiliation or office, according to a news release.
Some races will have multiple reverse endorsements, while some races will have none.
This year's reverse endorsements for Wyoming Legislature include:
Ted Hanlon, Senate District 5
Marci Kindred, Senate District 7
Jordan Evans, House District 7
Dave Zwonitzer, House District 8
Landon Brown, House District 9
Stephan Latham, House District 9
John Eklund, House District 10
Marguerite Herman, House District 11
Jared Olsen, House District 11
Bill Henderson, House District 41
Dan Zwonitzer, House District 43
Sara Burlingame, House District 44
Reverse endorsements in Laramie County and Cheyenne city races include:
Debra Lee, County Clerk
Troy Thompson, County Commissioner
Gunnar Malm, County Commissioner
Linda Heath, County Commissioner
Brian Kozak, County Sheriff
Cameron Karajanis, City Council Ward 1
Scott Roybal, City Council Ward 1
Mark Rinne, City Council Ward 2
Joe Shogrin, City Council Ward 3
Ken Esquibel, City Council Ward 3
In school board races, the Chamber's reverse endorsements include:
Joseph (Patrick) Ramirez, Laramie County School District 1's Area 1
Susan Edgerton, LCSD1 Area 1
Shelly Downham, LCSD1 Area 1
Maurina Venturelli, LCSD1 Area 2
Rich Wiederspahn, LCSD1 Area 2
Brooke Humphrey, LCSD1 Area 2
Todd Reynolds, LCSD1 Area 3
Christy Klaassen, LCSD1 Area 3
Melissa Theriault, LCSD1 Area 3
Tara Russell, LCSD1 Area 3
Jenefer Pasqua, LCSD1 At Large
Rene R. Hinkle, LCSD1 At Large
Henry "Hank" Bailey, LCSD1 At Large
Meg Varhalmi, LCSD1 At Large
Chamber officials said they realize there are many things important to voters besides business issues. The Chamber makes no judgement on these issues, and is only affirming these candidates indicated their proficiency and support of issues related specifically to business.