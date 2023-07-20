City Council FILE

Members of the public listen to the Cheyenne City Council during a meeting in January.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins struck down an ordinance last week that would have mandated that city government employees and board members disclose conflicts of interest and be excluded from any decisions in which that conflict would come up.

After a series of amendments by Ward 2 Councilor Bryan Cook, all of which were approved, the motion failed on second reading at the July 10 City Council meeting.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus