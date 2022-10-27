CHEYENNE – The City Council approved an agreement Monday night that would allow a potential gold and copper mine to use municipal water.

Under an agreement with the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, the mine could use a maximum of of 600 gallons per minute, amounting to 968 acre-feet a year. This would be less than half of what the HollyFrontier refinery used at peak production, BOPU Director Brad Brooks told the council.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

