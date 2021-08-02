CHEYENNE – The streets of Cheyenne came alive during Frontier Days, as restaurants and businesses were flooded with customers, hotels were filled to the brim, and residents and visitors alike soaked in everything Wyoming’s capital city has to offer.
After a year of dealing with COVID-19-related downturns and closures – including the first-ever cancellation of CFD in 2020 – the last 10 days were a continuation of what’s already been a busy summer for businesses across the city.
“The crowds were really spread around our entire community,” Visit Cheyenne and Downtown Development Authority CEO Domenic Bravo said, pointing to the crowds that filled Frontier Park, the Depot Plaza and Terry Bison Ranch for a variety of concerts. “On Cheyenne Day, people were just all over the place. There was something going on in every corner of the downtown.
“It’s been pretty great for the community.”
From the CFD parades to the gunslingers to the live music across the city, it wasn't hard to find something to do. With the Cowboy Triangle – the trolley shuttles that went between Frontier Park, the Park ‘n Ride and the downtown – it was also easy for folks to get between the rodeo and the events going on in the heart of the city.
The collaboration between the development organizations, the businesses and the city, Bravo said, set Cheyenne up for more tourism success in the future.
“All the businesses had a whole bunch of great events and shut down some of the streets; there was live music and sales and specials – you name it. It was just great,” Bravo said. “I think it will be what keeps people not just coming here for CFD, but coming to our community as a destination.”
For Blacktooth Brewery, it was their first experience with Frontier Days since opening a location in Cheyenne on the outskirts of downtown. General Manager Stephanie Kirby said they’ve seen a lot more tourism traffic since the start of June, and that between their food trucks, block parties and live music over the last 10 days, they had a great experience with CFD.
“It's been wonderful,” Kirby said. “We knew it would be busy, but we're seeing it get busy during the day and into the evening. We're not a late-night bar, so we’ve seen pretty steady crowds.
“Beer is what brings people together,” she added.
Their new 307 Lager sold out quickly, she said, with locals and visitors coming in hordes to support one of Wyoming’s trademark breweries. One of the aspects of CFD she enjoyed most was how many visitors came to Blacktooth thanks to locals’ recommendations. The number of customers they saw through word of mouth showed that people here love Blacktooth as much as they love being here.
“I always have to remind myself to step back and just kind of watch and observe and look at the crowd, because I'll get so distracted with talking to people and bartending and barbacking and just making sure all my employees are happy,” Kirby said. “But I have to just sit back and look at what I've accomplished and what my team has accomplished and what we’re doing as a company. When it gets busy, it's fun to just see how happy people are.”
That much was true across the city, with people enjoying the open container laws recently passed by the Cheyenne City Council, the electric scooters, the new art installations from the Paint Slingers and so much more.
“It was everybody, from the city leaders to CFD to all the citizens, that made this happen, and I think it was good for our community overall,” Bravo said.