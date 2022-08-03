CHEYENNE – The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.

According to a late-Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold, 108,662 people visiting the rodeo, 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

