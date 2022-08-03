Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, waves to the crowd after competing in bareback riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Frontier Days chairman Jimmy Dean Siler listens to Gov. Mark Gordon speak while wearing a face mask during a press conference Wednesday, May 27, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Gov. Gordon, while joined by rodeo leadership across the state, announced the cancellation of the six largest rodeos in Wyoming due to COVID-19 concerns. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A trick roper performs on top of the photographers pit during the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 24, 2022, at Frontier Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig gets ready before the start of a news conference on April 7, 2021, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Devin Fox, 17, left, from Ethete, Wyo, hammers nails to set up a teepee while his friends watch in Indian Village in Cheyenne on Friday, July 22, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.
According to a late-Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold, 108,662 people visiting the rodeo, 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.
Rodeo performances were sold out on both Saturdays, according to the release.
While the total attendance number does not represent 264,869 individuals visiting the “Daddy of ’em All” – because some people may have gone to multiple shows or visited the park multiple times – the number was approximately quadruple the population of Cheyenne.
CFD’s CEO, Tom Hirsig, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday that he thinks Frontier Days had “an incredible year.”
“It’s always tough to compare to the 125th, which was our biggest year ever, but to come back with the 126th and to have the numbers that we had, I think it was a phenomenal year,” Hirsig said.
In addition to 2021 being the sesquicentennial, last year’s event followed the first-ever cancellation of CFD in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, rodeo attendance was counted at 111,617 and Frontier Nights attendance was at 115,618, according to the news release. This year’s rodeo did, however, have more contestants than the 125th, with 1,650 cowboys and cowgirls competing, compared to last year’s 1,403.
Other attendance highlights from this year include 36,262 visitors to the Indian Village section of Frontier Park.
The release noted that “an estimated 6,500 animals were part of the rodeo, parades and bull riding. ... Only one animal required treatment, and, unfortunately, that animal did not recover.” Those involved with CFD had told the WTE they took a number of measures to prevent animal cruelty and injuries or deaths.
The new CFD announcement noted “an unprecedented involvement by various military groups” during Frontier Days, which Hirsig said was his favorite part of the event this year. The news release estimated 8,800 people watched the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performance during the Wings Over Warren Air Show last Wednesday.
“I think just the involvement of the military was so much bigger this year, and it just felt good having as much stuff as they did with our show,” Hirsig said Monday.
CFD General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler echoed Hirsig on the success of this year’s event.
“What a ride it has been,” said Siler, who is finishing his term as the event’s lead volunteer, in the release. “I can’t thank our volunteers, and this community enough for all they do to keep the legend of Cheyenne Frontier Days growing.
“We offered a great experience for the competitors, the performers and our fans responded. It is a huge effort, and one that I’ve been proud to be part of as a volunteer, committee chairman and general chairman. I look forward to seeing continued growth at the world’s best Western celebration.”
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.