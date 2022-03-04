Trenten Montero, of Winnemucca, Nevada, competes in bareback riding during the championship round of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Frontier Park. Lammers scored an 80 for his ride. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – More people than ever attended the Capital City's best-known annual event last year, organizers of Cheyenne Frontier Days have announced.
After the "Daddy of 'em All" took a one-year hiatus in 2020 for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition sold 272,896 tickets, according to the organizing entity. There were a reported 164,200 "unique attendees," with more than 139,000 coming from outside Laramie County.
The data in this updated economic impact report cited Dean Runyan Associates, a Portland, Oregon, travel and tourism research firm. That business's statistics also were cited this week by tourism officials who gathered for a conference in Cheyenne.
Like Cheyenne Frontier Days, tourists have come to the city and state overall in 2021 in record numbers. "Demand was high for all events, after the 2020 cancellation, and Cheyenne Frontier Days marking its 125th anniversary," said Tuesday's report on the local event.
"The number of visitors this year surpassed our wildest expectations,” said the event's CEO, Tom Hirsig.
This year, Cheyenne Frontier Days will take place July 22-31.