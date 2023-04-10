Holly, Henry, and Amelia
Buy Now

Recent adoptee Holly, center, hunts a feather alongside Henry, right, and Amelia, left, in the downstairs cafe at Catz N Coffee Connections in Cheyenne on Thursday.

CHEYENNE — Normally, a house loaded with cats is something to worry about.

In this instance, it’s a point of celebration.

Owner Jami Eastman-Raffa and Garfield
Buy Now

Owner Jami Eastman-Raffa poses for a portrait with Garfield at Catz N Coffee Connections in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Garfield
Buy Now

Garfield naps in a sunbeam upstairs at Catz N Coffee Connections in Cheyenne on Thursday.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus