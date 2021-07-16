K9 dog Tyler, 2, gives Olivia Rein, 2, a kiss as Police Officer Lisa Koeppel, left, Ariana Rein, 5, middle back, and Tyson Rein, right, watch at the annual Neighborhood Night Out Block Party at Blue Federal Credit union on Thursday. This year marked the 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out which is put on by the Cheyenne Police Department as a community effort. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle