CHEYENNE – Across the city Thursday evening, residents took to their streets, cul-de-sacs and community gathering places to build fellowship with one another and with members of law enforcement.
The city’s 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out included 18 planned block parties, organized with the goal of bringing together Cheyenne and Laramie County residents and having them meet their public safety officials. Members of the Cheyenne Police Department, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and other agencies visited the block parties with their vehicles and equipment, inviting community members to take a closer look and to engage them in conversation.
“You might live in a neighborhood for a number of years, you wave at the same neighbor every day, and you might not even know what their name is,” CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said. “This is a really great opportunity to begin building those relationships – not only with our police officers, but also with others in your neighborhood.”
When those neighborly relationships are strong, it can be easier to identify someone unfamiliar in a neighborhood and potentially prevent crime, or even just to find someone to watch your home while you go out of town, Farkas said.
The event was larger than in 2020, when precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of gatherings to 11 across the city, according to previous reporting.
Though most of the parties were meant for residents within the neighborhoods in which they were held, a community-wide party was also hosted by Blue Federal Credit Union at its World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. Officer David Inman, doubling as a DJ, provided the soundtrack as people ate pizza and children played with squirt guns and flew small kites on the lawn.
Elizabeth Mikesell attended the event with family as a way to show her support for law enforcement.
“Two of my brothers-in-law are cops here, so we just like supporting their stuff,” she said.
Another party was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, located on the south side of the city at 515 W. Jefferson Road. It was sponsored by several local organizations, including Grace for 2 Brothers, Youth Alternatives, Needs Inc., Safe2Tell Wyoming and Safe Kids Laramie County.
“Here at the club, we really value our relationships with law enforcement, and we want to build those relationships with our kids and police officers, so this is just a perfect opportunity to do so,” said Amanda Fiske, the club’s director of resource development. “It’s just promoting those good relationships with all of our officials within the community.”
At the Boys and Girls Club’s party, Darlene Dyson took the opportunity to dance the “Cha Cha Slide” with her 10-year-old grandson, Thomas Dyson, who has been a club member since kindergarten. Dyson said they always attend family events hosted by the Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s a chance to meet people that you don’t know, and a chance for the children to be around other kids,” she said.
Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and his wife, Janine, hosted a Neighborhood Night Out gathering at their home in Meadowlark Ridge Estates. It was the first to be held outside city bounds and to host Laramie County public safety agencies, Kozak said, including the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Laramie County Fire District 2. Kozak also highlighted a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, which landed in the neighborhood just before the party began.
“It’s successful in the city, and I always wondered why no one ever really did anything in the county,” Kozak said. “I thought it would be a good thing for us to do in our neighborhood, because we’ve had a lot of people move in here from out of state and had never really met our first responders here, and a lot of people don’t know each other very well in our neighborhoods.”
Kozak brought the event to the city during his first year as police chief. It shares the same goal as National Night Out, held across the country on the first Tuesday in August. However, a new event needed to be created so as not to overlap with Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Neighborhood Night Out was born.
“When I started (as police chief), the community was desperately desiring to know their police department,” he said. “I was really proud, I was really amazed at just how popular it was here in Cheyenne, and I’m hoping that we can start this trend in other parts of Laramie County as well.”
For more information on how to become a block captain or have your organization sponsor a future block party, visit cheyennepd.org/About-Us/Neighborhood-Night-Out.