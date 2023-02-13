Mayor Patrick Collins

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said he looks forward to seeing economic growth in the wake of a bar-and-grill liquor license phaseout bill passing through the Wyoming Legislature.

Senate File 13 passed through both chambers in the first half of the general session, and the bill is headed back to the Senate for concurrence. It gradually increases the number of bar-and-grill liquor licenses available in municipalities in the next decade, while adding entertainment as a revenue source that satisfies the license requirements.

