CHEYENNE — There might be such a thing as “too witchy.”
Tim and Patricia Miller, owners of Twinkle Twinkle Little Store, are well aware of that.
On Tuesday afternoon, they’re still busy stocking the interior of their new, second location in the iconic and long-vacant Tivoli Building downtown. However, the new space requires the Millers to take a new tactical approach with their popular metaphysical shop.
“A lot of people, they don’t understand (our store). They’ll make fun of it, or they’ll say something that’s really negative,” Patricia Miller said. “But we have worked really hard to try to mainstream paganism beliefs, as well as beliefs in Christianity and crystals, healing or alternate forms of healing, like Reiki.
“I think that the more we talk about it, and the more that we make posts about different things, it raises people’s curiosity.”
The high ceilings and tan carpeted floor of the Tivoli are reminiscent of a high-end jewelry store, due largely to the glass counter lining the eastern wall, with tall inlaid mirrors across from it reflecting the rest of the room. Such a setting is quickly offset by bookshelves of crystals that are believed to hold different effects, such as instilling feelings of relaxation and positivity.
On the other side of the shelf are tarot cards and books on various religions and spiritualities, statues depicting different gods and goddesses. The space also sells colorful home decor and personal items, like Turkish lamps and woven tote bags and purses. Aforementioned jewelry cases will soon be full, and later, they’re considering a small coffee station at the old bar.
But the Millers know Cheyenne, and they recognize that having a metaphysical shop in such a prominent location will draw confusion from some visitors. In this, Patricia Miller identifies a unique opportunity.
“This will be more of an exposure to those that are not aware of what we do, what we’re here for and what we’re supporting here in Cheyenne,” Miller said in a separate phone call. “They may not understand what it’s all about.
“We’re here for questions and things of that nature, to help people and guide them on their path.”
This location allows the Twinkle Twinkle Little Store owners and staff to foster a dialogue with customers. Those who are new to the metaphysical world are free to ask about items, practices and ideologies, and if someone is looking to explore further, they can then head to the original location at 3366 Ridge Road #7.
It’s important to note that this will be a place free of judgment.
“‘Mainstreaming’ is important to me because the reason why people are afraid is because they’re just naive,” Miller said. “They don’t understand that just because we sell crystals doesn’t mean that I practice black magic. Just because I sell crystals doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in angels.”
They intend to be open for business this week before Cheyenne Frontier Days begins, as they expect it will be the best opportunity to fortify their financial situation before the winter months arrive.
Time will tell whether Twinkle Twinkle can survive the harsh Wyoming winter and the dramatic decrease in downtown foot traffic that comes with it. However, things are looking promising at the moment.
The location is helping them gain exposure even before they’ve opened their doors. As owners and staff move items into the store, passers-by are stopping to peer through the windows, sometimes wandering in to see what lies within the reborn Tivoli.
“It’s always been one of my favorite buildings in town,” Miller said. “It looks different from all the others, and the grandeur of it — it is absolutely gorgeous. I fell in love with it, of course.
“The opportunity to move in was a little bit more expensive than I wanted to pay, but you have to pay for the location and the grandeur of the space, so I’m happy that we decided to do this.”
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Administrator Thom Gabrukiewicz is pleased to see a new business move into a historic building downtown, especially one that’s so unique.
He also commended the Millers for their involvement in the community, along with their charity efforts in community fundraising events like Thankful Thursday.
“We think it’s fantastic,” Gabrukiewicz said. “They’re gonna be a great addition down there in that second store. Having somebody in there that’s vibrant and can bring people downtown and really see that building flourish again. It’s got so much history, and it’s really nice to have something in there.”