CHEYENNE — Last Friday afternoon, Colorado State University’s newest president waited for her dad and brother to arrive from Cheyenne for the Border War basketball game.
“I love Border Wars. I love athletics. I think it gives us a chance, even though it’s a friendly rivalry, to tell a story about how great both of these universities are, about how much we have in common and about how impactful our students are,” said CSU President Amy Parsons, who grew up in Cheyenne.
The Rams beat the Cowboys 84-71, and Parsons watched the game with her family at her side.
“It’s becoming a great tradition in our family to go to the Border War games,” Parsons said Friday afternoon. “I grew up cheering on the Cowboys and spent some extremely cold days at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. When I started going to CSU, of course I started rooting for the Rams, and it’s become tradition for my family, for football and for basketball, to all go to the games together.”
In late December, the Colorado State University Board of Governors confirmed Parsons as the 16th president of CSU, effective Feb. 1. Parsons has 16 years of higher education leadership experience, as well as seven years of private-sector experience. She served in various senior executive leadership roles and was executive vice chancellor of the CSU System from 2015-20, vice president for university operations at CSU from 2009-15, and deputy general counsel and associate legal counsel at CSU Fort Collins from 2004-09.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from CSU and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado. She was born in Loveland, Colorado, and grew up in Cheyenne.
“My mom and dad and my two brothers and I moved to Cheyenne in 1979,” Parsons said. “My dad still lives in Cheyenne. My brother and his wife and kids live in Cheyenne.”
Parsons attended kindergarten through 12th grade in Cheyenne, graduating from East High School.
“Cheyenne was my home. It still is home to most of my family,” she said. “I feel really fortunate to have grown up in Wyoming, and to be from Cheyenne, in particular.”
When she was growing up, Cheyenne was a welcoming, safe environment where Parsons said she was supported by and a part of the community.
“You grow up with values like being there for your neighbors,” she said. “There are hardworking, good people who live there. I haven’t traveled too far, and I think we’re all really grounded in the West. What a privilege that is. In small and large ways, it’s about being friendly and welcoming to all people, no matter who they are or where they come from.”
Parsons said she remained in the West partly because she finds inspiration in wide-open spaces, the mountains and the plains. When it came time to leave home for college, CSU was close to home but big enough for a university experience.
“I fell in love with the campus,” she said. “CSU is very close to Cheyenne, but it felt like it was just far enough away that I could create my own path.”
CSU welcomes kids from across the rural West, along with international and urban students, she said. Her approach will be to ensure everyone feels accepted on campus. According to the CSU Board of Governors, the search was a five-month, highly competitive, nationwide process.
“The Board of Governors is extremely confident in the leadership that Amy Parsons brings to the role of president,” said Kim Jordan, chair of the CSU System Board of Governors. “Amy is a leader with proven results who brings a deep appreciation and respect for the university and its academic mission, as well as the business expertise needed to manage the complexity of an organization this size.
“Amy will surround herself with a strong team and is equipped to take care of the details that will allow everyone at the university to be able to focus on their areas of expertise and impact.”
Parsons said her vision for the institution includes setting the standard of a modern land grant university with a deep commitment to access, excellence in academics and research and innovative programming. According to the Board of Governors, Parsons also hopes to make CSU “one of the best places to work for all employees, including competitive compensation and efforts to ensure faculty support, recruitment and retention.”
Universities in the West are especially good at providing educational opportunities to their students, Parsons said.
“The mission is unique. It’s access to all. Access to anybody who has the desire and the talent to earn a four-year degree at a research institution, and not just access to any education. It’s access to excellence,” Parsons said. “It’s access to world-class faculty members and cutting-edge research. That’s what all land grant universities are dedicated to provide, and I think that in the West, we do that especially well.”
Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System, who spent a decade as CSU’s 14th president, said Parsons is “hard-working and always striving to improve, and she’s overcome barriers in the past.”
“Most importantly, she cares deeply about CSU and its role and mission, she’s self-aware of her strengths and weaknesses, and she will build an exceptional team to help guide CSU,” he said. “I think she will serve Colorado State University very well as its 16th president.”
Each summer, Parsons returns to Cheyenne for Frontier Days.
“I don’t think I have ever missed Cheyenne Frontier Days as an adult. My dad, who is in his 80s, still drives his Model A in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade and flips pancakes with the Kiwanis breakfast,” she said.
Summer in Cheyenne, Parsons continued, is a special time of year.
“We all branch out as adults and have our own kids, but that’s the time of year when we bring everybody back together in Cheyenne,” she said. “It’s what we did every summer growing up, and it really instilled in me a sense of how important it is to have traditions and to have that community.”