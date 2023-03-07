CHEYENNE — By mid-summer, Cheyenne officials hope to offer fixed-route bus service free of charge through much of the capital city.

The Cheyenne City Council approved a 2023 Transit Development Plan last week after a year of work, public input and stops at the Laramie County Board Commissioners and the city’s Public Service Committee.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

