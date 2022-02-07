CHEYENNE – Boise, Idaho, will be getting a sonic dose of southeast Wyoming during the 10th annual Treefort Music Festival from March 23-27.
The Wyoming Arts Council made the statewide call open to Wyoming musicians of all genres back in December, with the selected artists getting two 40-minute sets in the sprawling Treefort Festival, which simultaneously holds performances across multiple venues in downtown Boise.
One of the sets will be a part of an exclusive Wyoming Showcase, where the artists will perform one after the other in their own block.
This is only the second year that the festival has hosted the showcase, which started in partnership with the Arts Council’s Independent Music Initiative, which has a goal of helping independent Wyoming artists gain recognition.
Out of about 25 submissions received by the Arts Council, only six were selected – Benyaro (Jackson), Christian Wallowing Bull (Lander), De Gringos y Gremmies (Laramie), Missy Jo (Jackson), Wynona (Laramie) and WalkTheDoctor (Cheyenne).
Only one Cheyenne artist made the cut this year, and that’s Jason Sanchez, better known as by his producer alias, WalkTheDoctor.
“It feels good, it’s rewarding,” Sanchez said. “Sometimes, as musicians and artists, you don’t always get the feedback you’re looking for, sometimes there’s no feedback at all, and to actually hear that people appreciate your music and like it, that just makes you feel good.”
Named on account of his precise, cutting approach to production, Sanchez has worked with local and regional rap artists, like Denver rapper Buddha Kai, as well as larger acts, like rapper Bizarre from the ‘90s group D12, which is the same group that spawned Eminem.
The passion for production started in college when he began making beats for friends, and crafting hip-hop beats remains his forte. He started by flipping samples, or pulling soundbites from other songs and repurposing them for a new track, and still uses the method for some of his music.
He released his first solo album, “Remedy of the State,” in 2019. The album is comprised of instrumental tracks that Sanchez already feels like he will be able to top on his upcoming album in March, timed to release just before his performance at Treefort.
“I think this new album is going to blow it out of the water,” Sanchez said. “I tried to up my skills all around, and I think that’s going to show on this new album.”
The majority of the new tracks, of which eight are completed, are built from the ground up, with Sanchez or one of his collaborating musicians playing the instruments on the track. His performance will be a mix of his catalogue, with a good deal of live DJ work going into keeping the songs fresh, like scratching and remixing.
Being able to work with tracks he assembled and mixed himself gives him a personal edge as a producer.
“Originally, I would work with samples and my personal music catalog,” Sanchez said. “But when you can record your own kind of a sample yourself and use that, or flip it in your own way to make it your own, I think that just elevates your game even more.”
Longtime Laramie band Wynona will also be making the trip up to Boise in late March.
It’s been a slow year for lead singer and guitarist Rob Joyce, as the pandemic seriously hindered their ability to perform. Instead of playing live, they worked on recording new material. They are planning to release a new album, which will follow up their 2017 release, “Rest is History,” as early as this fall.
They’ve maintained a following over the past 10 years by playing shows in Laramie, Fort Collins, Colorado and Denver, but Treefort is a new kind of opportunity. Joyce and the band will be able to meet new artists, some national, like Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, and connect with the other Wyoming artists they aren’t acquainted with.
It will also be the largest show they’ve played to date.
“It’s exciting,” Joyce said. “I mean, just with the long pause that we’ve had, it feels good to be coming back with something that’s meaningful, and I know it’s gonna be really fun.”
De Gringos y Gremmies, a surf rock infusion band from Laramie, will also perform in the festival.