Capital City Athletics 01

Capital City Athletics swimmers celebrate the team’s victory at the Wyoming Long Course state meet last month in Gillette.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — A local youth swim club sued Laramie County School District 1 in district court on Monday over facility use fees that it and some other local sports groups have called “exorbitant.”

The lawsuit by Capital City Athletics, a local nonprofit swim club, regards use fees for LCSD1’s athletic facilities. CCA has used the district’s pools for programs and lessons offered to students in the Cheyenne area.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.

