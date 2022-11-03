Affordable housing

Workers finish the grounds around the Converse Place Apartments on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in north Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Making housing more affordable in Cheyenne may mean doing things like increasing housing density, allowing more flexibility in the types of building materials developers can use, and creating a permanent office or group within city government dedicated to affordability.

These were some of the findings of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force, which on Friday presented a final report to City Council members.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus