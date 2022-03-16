NAACP Cheyenne Chapter President Stephen Latham speaks during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Lions Park in Cheyenne. Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of African-Americans in Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was just declared a federal holiday. Mayor Patrick Collins and Gov. Mark Gordon also declared June 19th to be Juneteenth in both Cheyenne and Wyoming. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen speaks during a meeting with local economic development agencies Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Little America Hotel and Resort. Laramie County’s four economic development agencies are working together to create a more consolidated vision for the future of the tourism industry called the Laramie County Tourism Master Plan. Niki Kottmann/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait in her office at the LCSD1 administrative offices building in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
NAACP Cheyenne Chapter President Stephen Latham speaks during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Lions Park in Cheyenne. Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of African-Americans in Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was just declared a federal holiday. Mayor Patrick Collins and Gov. Mark Gordon also declared June 19th to be Juneteenth in both Cheyenne and Wyoming. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen speaks during a meeting with local economic development agencies Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Little America Hotel and Resort. Laramie County’s four economic development agencies are working together to create a more consolidated vision for the future of the tourism industry called the Laramie County Tourism Master Plan. Niki Kottmann/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Following significant community interest, an event to be held this Friday and that a local pastor is calling the Cheyenne Unity Forum has been moved.
The event will now be held in room 125 of the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. It will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Several community leaders will serve as panelists, including Margaret Crespo, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1; Pastor Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP; and Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; as well as other local leaders.
"We want to invite anyone in unity (to) stand against harassment (and) intimidation against students and people within our community," said the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., the main organizer of the event. McClendon is also a Cheyenne Police Department chaplain and president of United Christian Ministers Alliance of Cheyenne.