Volunteers Barb Rouse, left, and Marci Newell work on the porch on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for the historic home’s annual Christmas open house. The house is decorated indoors and outside, and the event includes a Christmas Bazaar hosted by the Laramie Woman’s Club.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

The Laramie Plains Museum is hosting its free holiday open house Saturday and Sunday at Ivinson Mansion in Museum Park.

The public is invited to tour the mansion, which has been decorated for the holiday season by staff and volunteers from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

