CHEYENNE – Who’s to say whether Cheyenne needs another home store?

Regardless, Danielle Rench and her mother, Cindy Mazet, wanted to throw their hat in the ring with Circle Y Home and Ranch, which opened just a week prior to the 126th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days at 306 W. 15th St.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

