CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council unanimously approved a $1.50-per-hour raise and reinstated longevity pay for all eligible city employees during its meeting Monday night.
This comes after a series of employee reductions, pay cuts and benefit reductions within the past two years due to the economic impacts of the pandemic on city revenue.
“This is really a good step for us with our employees,” City Council member Pete Laybourn said. “And it certainly shows that we’re doing the utmost to provide a salary that is an affordable salary in Cheyenne, and it really is a step in the right direction.”
Although many will experience the benefits of the resolution, not every employee will receive the raise or the longevity pay in full.
Eligible employees are non-uniformed, currently authorized full-time positions, as well as uniformed full-time sworn personnel in the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue. This will not include Mayor Patrick Collins and employees of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.
Another stipulation is employees who were approved for a salary increase between July 1 and present by the Position Advisory Council will only qualify to receive the difference between their most recent raise and $1.50.
“The Public Employees Association is very much in favor of this resolution,” Cheyenne Public Employees Association President Seth Lloyd told council members. “We feel like it might be a little bit better to include everybody and not have an exception for those who already received an increase, but we understand the reasoning behind that.”
On Jan. 1, longevity pay will be reinstated to all eligible non-uniformed employees after two years without, as well. The second resolution was created because the city spent $2.3 million less on employees in fiscal year 2021 than was budgeted for general fund expenditures, meaning the revenue was stable enough to consider reinstating the benefit.
Municipal employees who qualify will receive an added payment of $65 a month for six to 10 years of service, $75 for 11 to 15 years, $85 for 16 to 20 years and $90 for 21 years or more.
Employees have been consistently advocating for market-value wages and the return of certain benefits for many years now, according to Lloyd, especially since the pandemic resulted in a reduction in force. He is a part of a group that represents and supports city employees in negotiation matters and advocacy issues.
He said not only have individuals been feeling the pressures of inflation and suffering at the lower end of the pay scale, salaries have left city government without a competitive hiring edge. This has led to losing employees both to opportunities in the private and public sector, which often leads to losing funds in the long run.
“Training has costs, and consistently going through the training process can be very costly,” he said. “And so retaining employees as best as possible is a good strategy.”
Council member Jeff White said these two resolutions were an attempt to not only encourage employee retention, but to reward the employees who stayed on with the city and provided valuable resources to the community. This was a goal set at the beginning of the year with new Mayor Patrick Collins, and he was happy to see it come to fruition.
He said it was one of the darkest times in his decade-long City Council experience to have to cut benefits, pay and employees two years ago.
“That’s certainly not what we want to do,” he said. “We want to support our employees as best we can.”