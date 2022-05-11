CHEYENNE – After only having one retail liquor license available to give to one of nine applicants last month, local officials are asking for changes from state legislators.
Members of the City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring that the current state statutes regarding the designation of liquor licenses issued by municipalities are stifling economic growth. The council requested the Wyoming Legislature and its committees review, consider and adopt law modifications regarding licenses.
“The municipalities of Laramie County recognize the need for improvement for quality of life throughout Laramie County through existing residents as well as prospective new residents,” read the resolution, which will be considered by the town councils in Burns and Pine Bluffs. “This would include, but (is) not limited to, our workforce development strategy to encourage the residents who reside in Laramie County to stay here for quality of life and not seeking entertainment in other locales.”
While smaller municipalities in the area will consider taking on the resolution, Laramie County Commissioner Chairman Troy Thompson said it is not on the commission’s agenda currently. He said there are enough liquor licenses available in the county, and they are not planning to fight for modifications in state law.
The resolution passed was developed by City Council Vice President Richard Johnson. He said in an op-ed recently published by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he wanted to give smaller municipalities a voice on the issue. He considers the state liquor laws especially impactful in areas where new economic development is needed.
“I was personally shocked when I was told by the mayor of Lingle that two prospective businesses wanted to relocate, but requested a full retail liquor license before moving there,” he wrote. “Lingle has 403 people. Can you imagine what two new businesses would bring to their town?”
He told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this struggle was an important influence, but so was the need for diversity. At the start of the application process for the retail liquor license in March, there were 11 applicants ready to build a business. He said all 11 of them should have been able to make their creative ideas come to life.
Besides reasons for supporting local businesses and entrepreneurship, his resolution lays out how liquor laws impact tourism, revitalizing communities. It asks the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to draft a similar resolution on this topic, as well as on licenses regarding grocery stores, entertainment venues, gaming facilities and the removal of census requirements.
Johnson told fellow council members at the meeting he wanted to ensure the document was flexible enough for lawmakers to head in the direction they saw fit.
Although the state Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has already agreed to take up liquor laws as a 2022 interim session topic, this is another step in asking for support from state lawmakers. Committee members plan on evaluating whether it is necessary to establish a process to set fees at a fair-market value for retail liquor licenses within municipalities, as well as other liquor license issues.
While this resolution was passed and the sole retail liquor license was awarded recently, the governing body continued to address local alcohol licensing on Monday:
A public hearing was held for Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub and its application for a bar and grill license, which it is applying for in tandem with the Cheyenne Regional Airport retail liquor license.
A public hearing was held for a microbrewery license application for Blue Raven Brewery, which plans to take over Danielmark’s Brewery and Taproom.
Two public hearings on May 23 were announced for Westby Edge LLC’s bar and grill liquor license application, and a microbrewery liquor license.