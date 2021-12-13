Boomerang Writer
A local green energy initiative that has already seen the installation of solar panels at the Laramie Community Recreation Center and the Laramie Ice & Event Center is expanding.
The city of Laramie has received an award of nearly $40,000 from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Renewable Energy Program participants to install a solar array and electric vehicle charging stations at Laramie Fire Station 3 west of town near Laramie Regional Airport.
The installation supports a Laramie City Council initiative that aims to reduce carbon emissions from municipal government operations and work toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the city.
“This continues to address the city’s carbon neutrality goal by reducing the cost to operate city facilities along with reducing the amount of energy needed from the grid to operate these facilities,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager. “We hope to continue to place solar at city facilities and continue to look for ways to reduce our carbon emissions. This is only one piece of a much larger puzzle.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring, and the site is expected to be functioning by June 30.
When operational, the new system will produce 24% of the fire station’s power, while the EV charging stations will be available for public use for a fee, Feezer said.
The city estimates the solar panels will save roughly $5,000 a year.
Feezer said the award will cover about half the installation costs, and the rest of the money will come from unencumbered funds or the city’s General Fund.
“We are thrilled that we were selected for this award and so grateful to Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky participants who made it possible,” said Erin O’Doherty, who represents Ward 3 on the Laramie City Council, in a press release. “This 25-kilowatt solar array and EV car charging station project is not only a win for the environment but for the local community, too.
“By generating our own electricity, we’ll save on energy costs — and that means we can dedicate more of our budget to our capital projects and operations.”
Blue Sky previously awarded money to the city to install solar panels at the Laramie Community Recreation Center and at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, which were completed in May.
“Unlike most green power programs, Blue Sky goes beyond the purchase of renewable energy credits to help fund additional smaller energy projects for organizations in our communities,” said Mike Morrissey, regional business manager at Rocky Mountain Power, in the press release. “Through projects such as this, Blue Sky participants are powering a better future for local communities.”
The Blue Sky program allows customers to convert some or all of their energy use to renewable energy and to support community renewable energy products as well, according to the city’s website.
Between the three solar projects, Blue Sky partners have covered more than 75% of the estimated $240,000 needed to build them, Feezer said. That includes about half of the nearly $80,000 needed for the Fire Station 3 project and about $144,000 of the $160,000 for the rec center and ice arena.
Feezer said that moving forward, the city plans to add a solar array to the Municipal Operations Center and will continue to seek grant money for future projects that work toward the city’s overall carbon-neutral goal and reduces costs to residents.