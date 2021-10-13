The city of Rawlins has hired Andrea Hammond as its new grant writer.
Hammond began work Sept. 20 while the city was applying for 17 Community Development Block Grants.
Andrea quickly showed her essential skills, said City Manager Shawn Metcalf.
“I am very excited Andrea has joined the city,” Metcalf said. “We are lucky to have her. Andrea has successfully applied for and received almost 200 grants. She is such a pleasant person with a team player mindset. She is going to do some amazing things for the city.”
Hammond has more than 20 years experience in grant-writing and nonprofit management, with a focus on domestic violence and mental health issues. She has received 198 of 201 grants she has applied for totaling more than $43 million in funding. She has served as the executive director for nonprofits in Wyoming, Montana, Oregon and Alaska.
She has a doctorate degree from the University of Denver and bachelor’s degree in Communication and Organization Management from the University of Colorado.
“I love grant writing,” Hammond said. “Working with a community and potential funder to bring a project to fruition can really make a difference. I’m excited to listen and work together to make great things come to life. I’ve been looking for an opportunity to be a grant writer for a smaller community in Wyoming, and Rawlins is an amazing fit.”
