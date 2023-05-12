CHEYENNE — General business activity in the Laramie County area is strong, especially when it comes to oil and gas exploration, according to Cheyenne’s mayor.

“Our expectation is an increase of $2 million from last year’s sales tax budget of $22 million,” Mayor Patrick Collins said at a recent City Council work session that included a city budget overview for the upcoming fiscal year.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

