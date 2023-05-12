CHEYENNE — General business activity in the Laramie County area is strong, especially when it comes to oil and gas exploration, according to Cheyenne’s mayor.
“Our expectation is an increase of $2 million from last year’s sales tax budget of $22 million,” Mayor Patrick Collins said at a recent City Council work session that included a city budget overview for the upcoming fiscal year.
The mayor and City Treasurer Robin Lockman attended 27 budget meetings with city departments and outside agencies, conferred with economists and financial advisers, and created a “conservative” budget, with projected general fund revenues of $66,014,998 during the budget planning process, according to Collins. The $66 million budget reflects an increase of nearly $6 million from last year’s total.
The hardest part of the budget planning process, Collins said, was determining what the city’s revenues would be in the coming year.
“We’re making assumptions about conditions that will occur up to 15 months from now,” he told council members on May 2. “We’ve all read the projections that our national economy will head into a recession in the next year, combined with higher inflation rates.”
That, Collins said, could especially slow the local housing market. While Cheyenne’s economy has been “surprisingly resilient” through the years, the city sought expert input before making future projections.
“We came away with a conservative sales tax assumption and some confidence in other areas of our revenue stream,” Collins said.
For fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, the city’s top 10 revenue sources will be sales and use tax at 36.4%, property tax collections at 11.7%, electric and natural gas franchise fees at 10.2%, the special distribution from the state of Wyoming at 10.1%, mineral royalty collections at 4.1%, severance taxes at 3.55%, historic horse racing at 3.03%, and the same percentage for building permits. Vehicle registration will make up 2.7%, and gasoline taxes will make up 2.41% of the city’s income, and no other revenue stream will be more than 2% of the city’s budget, according to the mayor.
Electricity and natural gas franchise fees could be positively impacted by large data centers and other manufacturing facilities recruited to the area by Cheyenne LEADS, Collins said.
“They are a huge user of electricity, and that electric use really affects both our sales tax and our franchise fees,” he said.
“We project that this category will be $482,000 up in the coming budget.”
Historic horse racing is relatively new in Cheyenne, he noted, but the city has seen a number of new facilities open and expects increased revenue from those operations in the coming year.
“We expect another $805,000 in new revenues for this budget year from these gambling centers,” Collins said.
According to an analysis completed by research firm The Innovation Group, the Wyoming horse racing industry generates more than $150 million yearly in economic impact and supports 753 jobs across the state. In 2022, the industry produced more than $24 million in state and local taxes.
One area in which the city’s budget is projected to decrease, Collins said, is building permit revenue. With higher interest rates slowing the national economy, the city expects single-family home building to slow. The city, he said, is “not aware” of any large home starts that will be permitted in the next fiscal year.
“We project building permits will be lowered by about a half a million dollars in the upcoming fiscal year,” Collins said.
With $3.2 million in additional, one-time state revenue, the city will fund 20 projects, ranging from facilities requests to replace HVAC units on city buildings to upgrades of lighting in the Civic Center.
A major area of rising cost, Lockman told councilors, includes city employees, who make up 72% of the general fund budget. The city awarded a 2-6% cost-of-living adjustment to city employees for the upcoming year.
“Over the past two years, the City Council has recognized the importance of investing in the city’s most important asset, our employees, who work for us day in and day out to ensure the successful delivery of city services,” she said.
Other increases relate to rising costs and supply chain issues felt all over the nation, Lockman said.
“Rising costs and supply chain constraints have presented challenges to (the city) in the same way that has presented challenges to households and small businesses,” she said.