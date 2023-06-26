CHEYENNE — During a finance committee meeting held Tuesday, the committee recommended the contract regarding three years of funding for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to be approved.

The contract is between the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Cheyenne Animal Shelter. It outlines a payment schedule for funds from the city and county to cover shelter expenses as well as the responsibilities for all parties.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus