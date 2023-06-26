Cheyenne Animal Shelter animal care employee Jessica Woods feeds SpongeBob his lunch Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the shelter on Southwest Drive. Shelter leaders and the city of Cheyenne may soon have a new three-year contract in place.
Sisters Blayklee Shahan, 2, left, and Taytyn Shahan, 8, right, pet their newly adopted beagle, Sebastian, in an adoption room at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter last summer. After several months of negotiations, the city is poised to approve a contract for three years of funding for the shelter.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter animal care employee Jessica Woods feeds SpongeBob his lunch Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the shelter on Southwest Drive. Shelter leaders and the city of Cheyenne may soon have a new three-year contract in place.
Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo
Sisters Blayklee Shahan, 2, left, and Taytyn Shahan, 8, right, pet their newly adopted beagle, Sebastian, in an adoption room at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter last summer. After several months of negotiations, the city is poised to approve a contract for three years of funding for the shelter.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“Be the person your dog thinks you are” is written on a locker at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tori Bramman brings in new resident Prince to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Aug. 31, 2022. Prince is both blind and deaf.
CHEYENNE — During a finance committee meeting held Tuesday, the committee recommended the contract regarding three years of funding for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to be approved.
The contract is between the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Cheyenne Animal Shelter. It outlines a payment schedule for funds from the city and county to cover shelter expenses as well as the responsibilities for all parties.
The city didn’t intend to sign a new contract as of March of this year, citing increasing costs and lack of financial transparency. Laramie County commissioners originally supported that decision.
Due to community backlash, the city and county moved to negotiate terms in the contract that built in transparency and accountability for all parties, rather than moving forward with its own in-house services.
Ward III Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich moved to approve three years of funding, which was seconded by Ward I Councilman Scott Roybal. The contract was recommended to be approved by the council Monday.
“The city of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne animal shelter have had a long relationship that’s benefited the community,” Aldrich said. “... The mayor and the animal shelter together were able to put together a contract that really delineated who’s going to be responsible for what.”
Should the contract be approved, the city will be responsible for 65% while the county will be responsible for 35% of the funding provided July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026, when the contract will end.
The city and county will pay the animal shelter, for sheltering expenses only, in equal monthly increments for each fiscal year that the contract is valid. The total amount paid will not exceed $800,000 for FY 2024, $850,000 for FY 2025 and $900,000 for FY 2026.
After the end of the contract in 2026, further funding is intended to be sought for services provided by the animal shelter, “ … through a separate Proposition in the next one percent (1%) specific purpose sales and use tax (‘6th Penny tax’). The parties agree to use their best efforts to secure such funding.”
The contract also stipulates the city and county will report any concerns about the shelter directly to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
The shelter will be responsible for providing housing and adequate care for all animals in its custody, among other shelter responsibilities outlined in the contract.
“I don’t think the city of Cheyenne has ever wanted to be in the animal sheltering business,” Aldrich said. “We had begun the steps towards that, in fear of not being able to have a workable contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.”
The new additions to the contract provided the type of transparency that is required when looking to spend public funds, Aldrich said.
Aldrich said she expects the contract to be approved Monday, as it addresses the concerns of all parties.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, and public comment can be made online or in person for this issue or any other issue on the agenda.
“I think everyone is relieved that we’ve been able to come to a solution that works for the city, as well as for the shelter,” Aldrich said.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.