RAWLINS – During the SummerFest event on Saturday, July 8, many local residents, officials, committee members and more gathered to celebrate the opening of the Depot Park Splash Pad, located in downtown Rawlins.

The splash pad has been several years in the making, due to the need for community fundraising. The idea came about from a city council member in 2012 and was presented to Rawlins DDA/Main Street.

