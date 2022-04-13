After months of preparation by the city, registration is open for Laramie landlords to document their rental properties.
The required registration is part of a new ordinance passed in January that sets minimum living standards for rental properties and provides recourse for tenants if landlords fail to meet those standards.
The basic standards include items such as structural integrity and functioning plumbing, heating, electricity and appliances. They also include safety standards such as working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and the absence of mold and pests.
According to the new ordinance, if landlords have not responded to a tenant’s request to have a problem fixed within 10 days, they can file a complaint with the city manager’s office, which will then conduct an investigation and set a deadline for the repairs to be completed if necessary. Landlords who fail to comply with the schedule will receive a fine.
“The city of Laramie wants to work with both owners and tenants to ensure that rental units are safe and meet the minimum habitability standards,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager. “The ordinance is intended to increase communication between owners and tenants. It outlines standards and processes to resolve issues if they occur.”
The city plans to answer questions and provide on-site consultations upon request for landlords seeking clarification on how to meet the minimum habitability standards.
As of April 1, landlords can fill out a form with basic information about their properties. On the form, they must acknowledge either that their property meets the minimum habitability standards or that they need to make repairs to meet these standards by Dec. 31.
The cost of registration is $20 per unit per year, and landlords can either fill out an online or paper form, which can be picked up at the offices of the city clerk or city manager. Landlords with properties not registered by Dec. 31 could be charged a fee of at least $100 for each month the property goes unregistered, Feezer said.
By Monday, only one person had registered a property, but the city expects most of the registrations to be completed in the coming months, said Deputy City Clerk Ryan Shoefelt.
The complaint process and enforcement of the minimum habitability standards will go into effect at the start of the new year.
If tenants have complaints before then, they can reach out to the city for help communicating with their landlords and encouraging them to work toward a solution. Tenants also should make sure they understand Wyoming state statutes related to renting, Feezer said.