CHEYENNE – From now through Dec. 19, residents are encouraged to offer their input about the possibility of a public transit route to and from northern Colorado.

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation, in partnership with Colorado Department of Transportation, have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime at cowytransitstudy.com.

