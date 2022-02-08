The city of Rawlins is making the reduction of underage drinking a priority, with the City Council giving the go-ahead this week to apply for a Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chief of Police grant.
The 2022 Enforcing Underage Drinking Grant, if approved, will provide resources for the Rawlins Police Department, which requested the council approve the application during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“The grant subsidizes costs incurred for the additional efforts in enforcing underage drinking laws, specifically during CCSD No. 1 games and dances, Music in the Park (a city of Rawlins events series) and during specific targeted dates throughout the year,” according to the introduction of the issue to the council.
The grant amount comes in at $1,568 and will be used to provide and enhance collaborative efforts in support, protection and education about underage drinking to the youth of Rawlins.
The agenda also states that the Rawlins Police Department has received the EUDL grant for many years.
“The grant is used for police coverage of Music in the Park events, RHS sporting events, prom, graduation and Outlaw Week as well as other public events where alcohol is served to the public,” according to the agenda.
Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward was present during the meeting and gave some details about how the money helps the department look out for local youth.
“The Rawlins Police Department typically used the funding to pay overtime for officers patrolling at Music in the Park and different high school related events,” Ward said. “We had this grant last year and there are no matching funds required from the city.”