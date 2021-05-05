CHEYENNE – In an initial budget overview meeting Tuesday, city of Cheyenne staff laid out a balanced $53.7 million general fund budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 – higher than last year’s $50.5 million budget passed amid COVID-19 woes, but still lower than the city’s pre-pandemic spending and revenue levels.

“Last year, when I was providing the budget overview to the council, I expressed a great deal of doom and gloom because of the economic uncertainty of the pandemic,” City Treasurer Robin Lockman said. “Thankfully, tonight’s budget overview will be much more positive, and I’m happy to report the city of Cheyenne is in much better shape financially than we were during last year’s budget.”

The budget includes funding for new city staff, including three firefighters, and was made to be “structurally balanced” in anticipation of increasing costs and flat or declining revenues in coming years.

Fortunately, the city did not see an increase in health insurance premiums or a decrease in the state’s $4.1 million direct distribution this year, which allowed more flexibility for fiscal year 2022, though Lockman cautioned of a drop in state distribution in coming years.

For this budget, the council will still host a number of work sessions hearing details from each department, and the final document will be approved in June.

The budget document can be found at cheyennecity.org/financialreports under the Adopted and Proposed Budgets tab.

Payroll

Perhaps the biggest year-over-year change is proposed for city staffing, with a 4.8% increase in personnel costs from fiscal year 2021, when the city carried out a reduction in force due to COVID-19. Ultimately, 18 employees were laid off and another 15 vacant positions were cut.

“Our training funds were cut off zero; our supply budgets were significantly reduced; our temporary, part-time employee budgets were cut. ... Yet we are still expected to maintain the same service levels,” Lockman said, noting the difficulties that caused in this budget.

To return to pre-COVID-19 levels, Lockman said city departments and community service agencies had an additional $3.8 million in unfunded requests this year.

Still, this proposal does reverse some of the pandemic cuts. A total of 73.7% of general fund expenses are going toward personnel costs, making it the city’s largest investment.

The positions that will be added include: three Compliance Division employees to help with increased development; three firefighters to bring Cheyenne Fire Rescue up to 91; one IT technician to free up time for additional cyber security measures; one heavy equipment operator; a part-time Municipal Court Judge to handle misdemeanors; a Cheyenne Police Department Community Services Officer for security at the new Municipal Court building; a part-time secretary in the fire administration division; an administrative support assistant for the Facilities Division; two maintenance and one irrigation technician for the Parks Division; and two seasonal employees for the Clean and Safe Division.

The city also hired a new Grants Manager after the position was cut during the reduction in force last year, using funding from the unfilled Chief Economic Development Officer position.

General fund revenue and spending

In addition to payroll expenses, the general fund is used for things like fuel and fleet parts, professional services agreements for planning and design, maintenance, supplies and community support agencies.

Close to 35% of the general fund revenue comes from Sales and Use Taxes, which can be hard to predict during an unprecedented situation such as COVID-19. The sales tax revenue from fiscal year 2022 is expected to be 5% lower than last year.

During the budgeting process last year, the city braced for a 25% decline in sales tax revenue. The tax collections were down 1.9% in the city last year, excluding a huge boost received from construction on the NextEra Energy’s wind farm construction in September.

This year’s collections are expected to be $18,667,500, due to a continued slow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sales tax revenues are pretty amazing (for fiscal year 2021), but when we looked at those numbers, we saw a lot of one time events,” Collins said, noting the Belvoir Ranch wind farm construction and the uptick in bike and camper purchases due to COVID-19. Without similar occurrences in fiscal year 2022, the city is bracing for a decline.

Other notable changes in the city’s general fund revenue and expenses include:

Property tax revenues are expected to increase 6.7%, or $400,000 due to increased property valuations.

Mineral royalties are expected to increase $73,000 from last year, for a total of $2.7 million in fiscal year 2022, and mineral severance taxes are expected to increase $47,000 from last year to $2.2 million.

The building permit revenue projection for fiscal year 2022 is $2.5 million, or $600,000 more than last year, due to new developments in town.

The city increased fuel costs in this budget by 60% as compared to fiscal year 2020, due to a recent surge in prices. That translates to budgeting $1.94 million on fuel, parts and labor, which is a $418,123 increase from two years ago.

Liability and property insurance premiums are expected to increase 40%, which will cost $320,390 from the general fund.

Additionally, full funding was restored to the community service organizations that receive funding from the city, like the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Safe Harbor and Laramie County Senior Services. Last year, the budget had no room for such expenses, but due to the need in the community, the council came up with a creative use of rollover and CARES Act funds to fund these agencies.

However, those funds were a one time use. An additional $700,000 was included in the budget this year for the community service agencies.

“One of the philosophies we had going into this was that one time funds cannot be used for recurring expenses,” Collins said.

Bolstering the general fund

Additionally, a few moves are proposed in this budget to bolster the general fund, one of which is a continuation of last year’s creative revenue solutions.

For fiscal year 2021, the council took two actions that resulted in more than $3 million flowing into the general fund: increasing the Solid Waste Fund Transfer to the city from 5% to 9.3% and diverting NextEra Energy lease payments into the general fund.

While both were set to expire after fiscal year 2021, the council will consider diverting two-thirds of the wind energy lease payments to the general fund once again, and leaving the other third in its designated location, the Belvoir Recreation Fund. The lease payments came out to about $840,000 per year, resulting in an extra $560,000 into the general fund.

And while the Solid Waste Transfer rates will go back to the normal 5%, Mayor Patrick Collins has proposed a new Board of Utilities Franchise Fee that would collect an estimated $640,000 from the BOPU.

Similar to the other revenue raising pieces, the BOPU franchise fee must be approved by the council.

When the newly elected mayor and city council members took office in January, they came up with a number of goals, including to identify an additional $1 million in revenue for this year. One consideration to help in those efforts is to reevaluate fee structures, many of which haven’t been adjusted since the early 1990s.

“We need to make sure that our fees match our ongoing cost of doing business,” Collins said.