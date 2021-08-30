CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Civic Center is gearing up for the 2021-22 event schedule and a welcomed return of first-class entertainment in the capital city.
With many tours having canceled events in 2020 due to the pandemic, Civic Center staff said they are excited to return, and are continuously monitoring health guidelines and safety measures to implement a safe return for patrons in the 1,500-seat facility, located at 510 W. 20th St. The Civic Center staff is diligent in its implementation of safety protocols, such as sanitizing, social distancing, service delivery and masking, according to a news release.
The Civic Center has been a staple of Cheyenne’s live entertainment scene for four decades. Through the years, this rental venue has hosted a wide variety of entertainment, such as large concert and Broadway productions and smaller civic events, such as inaugurations, nationalization ceremonies, City Council meetings, weddings and school events. In each case, Civic Center staff work with performers' production units and venue renters to accommodate their requirements and policies. This will remain in place as shows return to the Civic Center in the fall of 2021.
Due to the ongoing and evolving nature of the pandemic, some national concert and ticket companies have implemented safety measures for their contracted performers. Examples of measures implemented by these companies include, but are not limited to, entrance security, masks and proof of full vaccination. Civic Center staff will adhere to the needs and requirements of the performers, renters and the public on a case-by-case basis to provide a safe facility in the hope the “show goes on” for the Cheyenne community.