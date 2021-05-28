ROCK SPRINGS — “This is a state that has remarkable opportunities,” Governor Mark Gordon said, speaking to a group gathered at Western Wyoming Community College.
Governor Gordon visited Sweetwater County on Thursday, May 20, including a stop at Western, where he discussed the Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN) initiative and the ways that future collaboration among Wyoming’s higher education institutions will help the state’s economy.
Governor Gordon spent the morning at Rock Springs High School and then went to Western in the afternoon. After taking a tour of the college, the governor attended a luncheon with guests from the college’s leadership as well as local and state leaders, including past and present legislators, county commissioners, and industry representatives. During the luncheon, Governor Gordon, Western President Kim Dale, and University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel spoke about the Wyoming Innovation Network initiative.
The WIN initiative “calls for closer collaboration between the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges and an emphasis on developing innovative solutions that will support and enhance Wyoming’s economy and workforce,” according to the January press release that announced the project.
Governor Gordon, Dr. Dale, and Dr. Seidel all expressed their excitement about WIN and described the ways they think the initiative will benefit not only Wyoming’s education, but the state’s future on the whole.
“Things are changing,” Gordon said, describing developments in education itself as well as the groups of people seeking education. “ ... Because jobs are changing, because workforce needs are changing, because technology is coming along so strongly, there’s constantly a need to continue to upgrade your education.”
Recently, as the governor and others involved with WIN discussed the effects the initiative could have in the future, they “suddenly realized this is all about economic development,” according to Gordon.
Governor Gordon hopes that WIN will give Wyoming people an accessible “world class education” to not only provide workforce skills, “but also so that we can start to expand and anticipate what’s happening in industry.”
As an example, Gordon discussed changes and challenges in industries Wyoming has relied on in the past, such as coal.
“I wouldn’t count out our traditional jobs yet,” the governor said, explaining how concerns about climate change can be addressed with carbon capture programs in a way that will allow Wyoming to “keep our existing industry strong and competitive.”
“We can do much more with our fossil fuel industry,” Gordon said, adding “we can do that with the university and the partnership with the community colleges.
“And that’s just one section of this,” the governor continued. “We can also expand manufacturing, we can bring new industries, and all of that is at the center of what WIN is — better education for our people, more accessible education for people who are place-bound, more of a horizon for those who want to build businesses here in Wyoming ... .”
When it comes to the difficult task of coordinating education efforts in a way that benefits the whole state, Governor Gordon believes that “Wyoming can do this better than anywhere else.”
Dr. Seidel agrees and said that “we’re probably the only state” that could accomplish the goal of WIN, which is to “align all of higher education in the state.”
This is possible because “we’re small enough, we get to know each other, we get to be friends, we really are dedicated to what the future of the state is,” Seidel said. He explained that WIN seeks to address how Wyoming’s educational institutions can work together to help develop the state’s workforce in a way that will both keep up with and help shape the changing economy.
“The university itself is too small to have that big kind of impact it really needs,” Seidel admitted. He hopes WIN will allow UW and Wyoming’s community colleges to work more closely together “to figure out how to address these needs that the state has.”
Seidel also discussed how other goals include things like bringing new companies and industries into Wyoming, forming more corporate partnerships, developing statewide programs around entrepreneurship and innovation, building a “network of incubators” to support new businesses around the state, and more.
Everyone developing WIN has been hard at work to make it a useful project, according to Seidel. They’ve had nearly a dozen meetings and are working together with other organizations, such as the Wyoming Business Council. They’ve also been working with more unusual partners, such as Cardiff University in Wales, to learn more about developing Wyoming’s economy.
“We’re partnering with anybody who will help us bring skills that we need,” Seidel explained. And through these partnerships and further development, he hopes WIN will be practical and useful for the state.
“We’re not just going to write reports,” Seidel said. “We’re going to develop actual programs that we can do together to help advance the state’s economy.”
Expressing his excitement for the initiative, Seidel again stressed that no single institution can do this alone, but “if we work together, we can make a lot of progress.”
Dr. Dale echoed his excitement and expressed her feeling that working together is already off to a good start.
“We all work beautifully together, and I’m proud of the efforts that we’re making towards collaboration,” Dale said.
“We feel strongly that this collaborative effort is really going to boost economic development here in the state,” Dr. Dale added. “And we’re looking at expanded programming related to new and emerging industries, and sharing these resources is something that we have to do because we’re all in this situation where we’re having to do more with less, so let’s partner and figure it out together.”
Over the past year, COVID-19 showed how interconnected everyone is and the importance of partnerships, according to Dale.
“We’ve got to partner in order to move from surviving to thriving,” she said.
Dr. Dale explained that Western will soon be unveiling a new five-year strategic plan based on the concept “together we thrive.” One of the strategic priorities is expanding partnerships everywhere.
“We’ve just got to leverage our resources and we’ve got to expand our workforce and help our communities grow, ultimately to help our state grow. We truly believe that southwest Wyoming is poised to grow, and it will require all of us to work together to find that workforce, to train that workforce, to create those pathways.”
Western is looking to continue to expand in high-demand program areas, Dale said, with a focus on “H3 jobs” — “high demand, high skill, high wage.” These include programs in areas like mining and energy industries, healthcare, manufacturing, welding, automotive technology, computer technology, and more.
Dr. Dale expressed her excitement for the future of Western and the expanded partnership with other education institutions through WIN.
“I think our future is bright,” Dr. Dale said. “I really, really do.”
Governor Gordon also expressed hope for the future, describing Wyoming as a state full of opportunities, and southwest Wyoming as a resilient and innovative place.
“It’s always been a delight to come to this part of the state, because — and I’ve said this many, many times before — this is a community that never lays down,” the governor said. “It always figures out a way to move forward, to make things happen. It is a ‘can do’ community.”