The Albany County Board of Commissioners is beginning to trim its list of potential projects as it considers how to allocate $7.5 million in federal stimulus money expected to be distributed to the county via the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioners narrowed their list of ideas submitted by county departments during a work session Monday morning. Another work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. next Monday to talk about requests from local nonprofit organizations.
Departments and nonprofits have already pitched their ideas at several previous work sessions.
Commissioner Sue Ibarra said her guiding priority would be to target projects that address immediate needs, such as mental health.
“At every meeting I’ve been to this past month, the topic has been centered around mental health,” she said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson agreed that he’d like to spend the money on projects that bring a quick return.
“I just want to prioritize the things that affect people in the most immediate way,” he said.
As the meeting continued, they trimmed their list down to a variety of projects totaling an estimated $5.9 million. Commissioners also asked county employees to prepare detailed budget estimates for projects they are most interested in.
Requests varied widely, from a new building for Albany County Public Health to retroactive hazard pay for Albany County Public Library employees.
Commissioners were in support of finding a new facility for Albany County Public Health.
“They’re out of room,” Richardson said. “Every year that goes by, it’s going to be less and less adequate.”
County grants specialist Bailey Quick said a new facility would fit with requirements that the money benefit public health and address needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, a larger facility would allow more room to store personal protective equipment and vaccines, and it would allow more space for social distancing.
Library director Rachel Crocker said any additional meeting space in a county-owned building would be useful in the community.
“Those big conference room spaces, like our meeting room, are really at a premium,” she said.
Commissioner Pete Gosar supported allotting money to help county residents upgrade their wastewater systems. Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are an allowable use of the federal money.
“It would help people if they wanted to move voluntarily to an enhanced wastewater system, and help them offset that cost if they want to update it,” he said.
Commissioners supported a request from County Assessor Chelsie Mathews to conduct two flights over the county to gather aerial imagery. Such information would aid the assessor’s office and could be shared with other agencies.
“There are probably a lot of things up in the northern part of the county that we are not aware of,” she said. “This will help us track them down.”
Commissioners also supported a request from Sheriff Aaron Appelhans to update the technology in the interview room at the Sheriff’s Office so that it can be synced with the system they use to share information between witnesses, attorneys and the court system.
During next Monday’s work session, the commissioners plan to discuss and prioritize requests from local nonprofits.
Wyoming is expected to receive more than $1 billion through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress last spring. Of that money, $174 million will be directed to counties and other local governments based on population.
Governing bodies have until the end of 2024 to allocate the funds, which must be spent by the end of 2026.