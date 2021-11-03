The 27th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors is set to return next month, resuming a long-running tradition that’s become a holiday staple for many Laramie residents.
The event wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Janice Sexton said this year’s meal will happen no matter what because volunteers can deliver meals curbside and to homes while also maintaining a socially-distanced dining room.
“Last year it was such an empty, awful feeling, and I knew so many people were counting on it,” she said about the pandemic interrupting the tradition. “It just broke my heart to cancel it, but I had no choice.”
The free dinner is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. To keep the dining room from getting too crowded, those who want to eat at the center should come at a certain time depending on the first letter of their last name: 11 a.m. for last names that start with A-I, noon for last names from J-R and 1 p.m. for last names from S-Z.
The front door will be locked to avoid having too many people in the hallway waiting to enter.
“We’ll have a greeter there that will let people in to limit the social distancing,” Sexton said. “We normally would just pack that hallway full of people, but we can’t have that.”
Anyone who wants a meal delivered to their home can put in an order until 5 p.m. Nov. 24, which is the day before Thanksgiving. Call 307-745-5116 or 307-399-1269 to request a meal delivery.
Volunteers will be waiting outside to bring meals to those who want curbside delivery, with no need to make a reservation ahead of time.
In the event that the Eppson Center is closed on Thanksgiving because of COVID-19, meal deliveries and curbside pickup will still take place.
“I hope people will feel comfortable coming in, and if they don’t, drive up to the curb,” Sexton said. “We’ll do everything we can to make you feel comfortable and have a Thanksgiving meal with the community.”
Between deliveries and the dining room, volunteers traditionally serve about 500 meals, with most of the food and preparation provided courtesy of the community.
Toyota of Laramie is donating 30 turkeys, which will be cooked ahead of time at Laramie High School and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Local restaurants are donating sides such as mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberries and sweet potatoes. Any donations collected at the meal are saved for buying things like gloves, masks and garbage bags, with the rest donated to a local nonprofit.
“Laramie is a wonderful, great, giving community,” Sexton said.
Sexton said the Community Thanksgiving Dinner offers a chance to skip the heavy lifting in the kitchen and spend the holiday with others.
“It’s a wonderful time of fellowship with our community,” she said.
Sexton, who has organized the dinner for nine years, said she’ll be stepping down after this year’s meal and is looking for someone take it over next year.