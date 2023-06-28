CHEYENNE — City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract Monday with Cheyenne Animal Shelter for sheltering services.

After pushback from the community, the city and county agreed to negotiate terms in the contract, and increase transparency and accountability. Previously, councilors and government officials were worried about a lack of transparency from the shelter and insufficient government funding to pay for it.

