CHEYENNE — City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract Monday with Cheyenne Animal Shelter for sheltering services.
After pushback from the community, the city and county agreed to negotiate terms in the contract, and increase transparency and accountability. Previously, councilors and government officials were worried about a lack of transparency from the shelter and insufficient government funding to pay for it.
In the first year of the contract, the city and county will pay the shelter $800,000 for fiscal year 2024, and the amount disbursed will increase by $50,000 each of the following years. The city will cover 65% of that amount, while the county picks up the remaining 35% of the tab.
A new one-year contract was due to be approved in March as part of the city’s budgeting process, but city officials said they didn’t intend to sign it. At that time, the shelter asked for $1.2 million from the city and county for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. They also requested another $1.7 million for the following year.
A lengthy negotiation process ensued after Mayor Patrick Collins told the shelter board that the city and county were considering opening a separate shelter.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee previously recommended the council approve a facility lease for the city and county’s own animal shelter.
The city planned for this facility to be located at a building owned by Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne on South Greeley Highway.
Collins said this was considered as an alternative to the contract with the shelter, in case negotiations failed. After several weeks, the city, county and shelter agreed on the $2.55 million spread over three years.
Shelter CEO Britney Tennant addressed the council Monday evening to explain some of the services the shelter provides the community.
“I wanted to spend a little bit of time tonight, before this vote, explaining to our community ... some of what the animal shelter does,” Tennant said. “Because I think that got lost in this year’s conversation.”
She said the shelter provides consultation for pet owners; education and youth programming; a pet food pantry; low-cost or free spaying and neutering; emergency medical care for pet owners that cannot afford it; and euthanasia and cremation services.
Tennant also said they provide other services, like recreational programs, to the community.
“More than 70% of the funds that go to these — and all of our other services — are provided by private donors,” Tennant said. “I bring this to your attention because I want you to be proud of this partnership. I want you to look at the fact that over the last 20 months, this animal shelter has nearly eliminated its (staff) turnover.”
The contract approved by the council was amended slightly by council members and animal shelter staff. Shelter staff removed some language requiring the shelter to be certified by the National Animal Care and Control Association. The shelter also added language qualifying the dollar amount of services that was covered by the contract.
Collins also clarified that the amended contract removed a requirement that a member of the City Council serve on the shelter’s board, citing time and financial concerns. Council President Richard Johnson has been serving in that capacity.
“I really appreciate hearing about all of the activities at the animal shelter. I think it’s fabulous and wonderful,” said Ward 2 Councilman Tom Segrave. “The part I’ve always struggled with is what does the public — through us — owe for animal control? That’s been the hardest part for me is to determine what animal control is and what that should entail and what that should cost.”
Segrave said he wanted to make sure the city wasn’t spending public money to pay for services he deemed ancillary to the mission of animal control.
“Quite frankly, I don’t think the city should pay for these things, although it’s great to have,” Segrave said after approving the contract. “That’s where my struggle has been these past few months. Apparently, we’ve come to the conclusion that this time, it’s $800,000 a year, and next year it’s $850,000, and the next year it’s $900,000. ... With that in mind, I’m going to support this, but I certainly don’t think we owe for these other wonderful programs.”
Ward 2 Councilman Bryan Cook said he supported the contract because of the effort both sides have put in to reach an agreement. Despite this, he said he shared Segrave’s concerns and wanted to make sure the city was spending taxpayer money effectively.