The Sweetwater County Republican Party chose three candidates to replace Lauren Schoenfeld, a Sweetwater County commissioner who has resigned recently. From left to right are Taylor Jones, John “KC” Doak and Jeff Ramaj.
Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Bingham/Sweetwater County Republican Party
ROCK SPRINGS — Who can fill Lauren Schoenfeld’s shoes?
The commissioner selection meeting, held by the Sweetwater County Republican Party, took place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex on Saturday, July 22. The purpose of the meeting was to select three people qualified to fill the current vacancy of county commissioner.
Only elected or appointed precinct committee members were allowed to vote.
The following eight candidates were present during the election process including:
- Warren Anderson
- John “KC” Doak
- Bill Formanek
- Janet Hartford
- Taylor Jones
- Kayla Manniko
- Jeff Ramaj
- Rose Moseby
According to Elizabeth Bingham, chairman for the Sweetwater County Republican Party, the three nominees selected by the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee are:
- Jon “KC” Doak
- Taylor Jones
- Jeff Ramaj
Ramaj was one of the candidates for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during the 2022 election season. He expressed his excitement after facing some competition a year ago.
“I am both honored and humbled to be in the top three,” said Ramaj, noting that he’s looking forward to working with “a commission that is willing to work together for the greater good of all the citizens of Sweetwater County.”
Ramaj pointed out that he would like to focus on economic development, infrastructure such as roads and utilities, the school system in Sweetwater County and voter participation in the community and elections.
“Sweetwater County is a unique place to live, like no other,” he shared. “There are opportunities here that very few places have to offer, and there are events throughout the year for everyone.”
He added, “Furthermore, our government is by far the most open and transparent of any place I have seen. Our officials welcome the public’s input in decisions and issues being considered.
“If I’m chosen, I will make it my task to talk with and listen to everyone’s concerns, ideas and opinions.”
The board of Sweetwater County Commissioners received and unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from former commissioner, Lauren Schoenfeld, and declared that a vacancy exists during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
Schoenfeld has accepted a position as senior policy advisor in Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
By law, the list of the three qualified candidates selected at this meeting was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy on the county commission.
The new candidate will be announced during the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.