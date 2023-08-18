Island Richards

With the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners unanimous approval, 307 Horse Racing will operate in Rock Springs, located at 1030 Dewar Drive. Commissioner Island Richards, who is a local businessman, said that he believes in competition and that “having another company in the space will do good things for Sweetwater County.”

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners’ unanimous approval, 307 Horse Racing will operate in Rock Springs, located at 1030 Dewar Drive.

Kyle Ridgeway, vice-president of 307 Horse Raising and Jack Green, CEO of 307 Raising, gave an overview about their company during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

