SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners’ unanimous approval, 307 Horse Racing will operate in Rock Springs, located at 1030 Dewar Drive.
Kyle Ridgeway, vice-president of 307 Horse Raising and Jack Green, CEO of 307 Raising, gave an overview about their company during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Regarding the resolution, Ridgeway said that they believe in local control.
Ridgeway explained that the resolution to operate in Rock Springs was a version that they worked with in Natrona and Converse counties.
“We’re basically consenting to some local control and some reporting requirements to be in your community,” said Ridgeway.
“We think that’s a show of good faith from us when we’re coming to these communities that this is how these resolutions should work in many respects.”
307 Horse Racing is Wyoming-owned, and they have eight operating locations around the state, including Gillette, Sheridan, two in Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Douglas and Riverton; all of which, according to Ridgeway, are in good standing.
“In all those communities, we have liquor licenses that we’ve been in good standing with. We have good relationships with the counties and local law enforcement,” he said, noting that they haven’t had issues with any of their facilities in those locations.
“I think it is because we have skin in the game when we’re in these towns. We live here. Jack and I are both from here,” he pointed out, revealing that he had grown up in Casper and practiced law for 10 years in Wyoming.
Ridgeway informed the commission that the facility is under contract and one of the contingencies is to receive approval from the board so that they can go forward in obtaining the liquor license approval from the city of Rock Springs and then get approval from the gaming commission approval.
Jack Greer, CEO of 307 Horse Racing, introduced himself as a fifth-generation Wyomingite.
“I’m very passionate about the industry and we want to make sure the money stays here,” said Greer. “We look forward to the opportunity in Sweetwater County.”
Commissioner Island Richards, who is a local businessman, said that he believes in competition and that “having another company in the space will do good things for Sweetwater County.”
Richards moved to adopt the resolution with some proposed amendments such as identifying the board of commissioners, as well as the approval will be specific to the operator and may not be transferred without approval from the board and that the term will be for three years, as well as other amendments.
Jordan Jenkins, a Rock Springs native who owns a small business, expressed concerns for the resolution. He told the commission that he was representing local bar owners and patrons.
“How far are we going to allow this to go in our community?” he asked, pointing out that Rock Springs already has two mini-casinos. “We are just concerned that there will be a mini-casino at every corner of our towns, and I don’t think that’s the Wyoming we want.
“This place is my home, and we don’t want to see it changed to an extent to where we don’t like it anymore.”
Jenkins requested the commission not to deny the resolution but to table it until they get more information.
He said, “I’m sure there will be economic benefits for the community, but that’s not the only thing that matters. People love Wyoming because this is the last place to change.”
Richards expressed his appreciation for Jenkin’s comments, but also mentioned that it’s not the commission’s role to limit competition for the sake of protecting an existing business from a future business.
“The courts have ruled that we cannot arbitrarily and capriciously just say ‘no’,” Richards explained, saying that the commission has a limited role in the process and advised him to address the issue with the legislature. “I can’t see a reason to either table or deny this because I think they are good actors, and I think they have a good plan.”
Richards added, “Competition is a natural thing. It is going to come in; you adapt, or you sell, or you go out of business.”
Jenkins informed the commission that his business “is not scared of competition” since they’ve been dealing with competition since 1969.
“I know they’ve done everything legitimately, but we just wanted to list our concerns in hopes that you’d take some more time before approving it,” Jenkins said.
Chairman Keaton West pointed out that this is a three-year period.
“It will give us some monitor power in that regard and hopefully, it’s a successful thing for the community,” said West.
