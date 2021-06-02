CHEYENNE – An additional $19.3 million in COVID-19 relief was allocated to Laramie County under the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners ratified the acceptance of those funds at its Tuesday meeting.
Half of that money, about $9.6 million, was given to the county last week, and the second half of the funding will be deposited in spring of 2022, with an ultimate spending deadline of December 2024. With a longer timeline for spending and broader acceptable uses of the funds, Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said the county will be able to make the most out of it for Laramie County residents.
“Because of the 2024 deadline, we can really try and be deliberate with this money and make sure that we’re allocating it and using it in the best way possible for Laramie County,” Malm said. “So, unlike the first CARES Act money, where we were rushing and trying to figure it out, hopefully, with this round of funding, we’ll be able to take a little bit more time and really assess the needs of our community as we go forward over the next three years.”
Previous relief funding for cities, towns and counties had a hard spending deadline and was limited to expenditures directly related to COVID-19 – like personal protective equipment or payroll costs for staff time spent dealing with COVID-19-related matters. But this round of relief funding, which was the first package passed under President Joe Biden, includes more funding for municipalities and broader acceptable uses for the money.
Though it doesn’t affect Laramie County as much, since sales tax revenue performed fairly well, one of the bigger changes in this plan is that cities, towns and counties are allowed to backfill lost revenue from COVID-19, which should serve the city of Cheyenne well.
For the county, Malm said public meetings should be scheduled within the next couple months to discuss spending – with broadband infrastructure and water and sewer improvements as two allowable projects for Rescue Plan funds.
“Any time that we can bolster our normal expenses or expenses that we’ve had to put off due to declining revenues with CARES Act or (American Rescue Plan) money, I think we’ll see obvious improvements in other areas of the budget,” Malm said. “It’ll allow us to move forward with some projects and capitalize on the time value of money and avoid rising inflation.”
Though a number of county residents have their own wells and septic systems, Malm said the county has the possibility to fund improvements to the South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District. Additionally, the funds can be used to support the public health response to COVID-19 and for premium pay for essential workers. Some of it may help make up for the decline in property tax revenue the county is expecting in coming years, as well.
“We will be taking our time and probably having some work sessions on how we could best allocate money,” Malm said.
Health Department fee increases
The commissioners also approved a number of Cheyenne-Laramie County Environmental Health Division fee increases Tuesday, due to increased costs of doing business.
The increases apply to food service establishments; new pools or spas; campgrounds; day-care facilities; small wastewater inspections and tests; property inspections; body art establishments; massage therapists and records researching, with most translating to about a 5% increase.
The last increase was approved in 2018.
“Over the past three years, the cost of living has gone up about 6.7% in southeast Wyoming, and we have had increases in the fuel costs of the vehicles we drive, increases in the cost of the equipment we purchased to do inspections with, increase in vehicles, labor, those types of things,” Environmental Health Director Roy Kroeger told the commission. “And so, what we’re doing here is trying to keep up with the cost of inflation.”
To view the full list of fee increases, go online to tinyurl.com/HealthFeeIncreases.