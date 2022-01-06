The Albany County Board of Commissioners has agreed to pay for two flights over the county in coming years to collect high-resolution aerial imagery.
Flights will be conducted by a company called Eagleview at a cost of just more than $809,000. The first will happen this fall, with the second expected in fall 2026. Funding for the project will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act distribution.
County Assessor Chelsie Mathews proposed the flights as a way to put ARPA funds to use. The county is expected to receive $7.5 million from the federal government that must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
During a meeting in August, she explained how the proposal would benefit the work her office does inspecting and assessing properties as well as help other departments and agencies.
“Up north, there’s buildings we don’t have because we don’t know they’re there,” she said. “I suspect we could gain a lot of income from this.”
The county has access to aerial imagery collected by Eagleview on behalf of the state, but only for the city of Laramie and the area with 5 miles of the city, Centennial and Rock River.
Mathews said the data from Eagleview could be shared with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Road and Bridge, Albany County Planning Department and others.
“With this we will get 125 licenses so that we can share this with multiple departments throughout the county and the city,” she said during a Tuesday commission meeting. “Whoever would like to log on and use this imagery, they are more than welcome to do that.”
The contract approved by commissioners Tuesday calls for collecting imagery at 3 inches of resolution for Laramie, Centennial and Rock River. Some parts of the county will be at 6 inches, with the majority of the county at 9 inches of resolution. The higher the resolution, the better quality of images.
Eagleview also analyzes the data it collects and flags properties that have changed, allowing the Assessor’s Office to update its files.
“It compares new imagery with old imagery so that our office can see any buildings that have new constructions, demolitions or additions,” she said. “It will flag those accounts for us.”
Commissioner Heber Richardson said he likes the interdisciplinary potential of the aerial imagery.
“There’s all kinds of ways to use it,” he said. “It’s endless.”