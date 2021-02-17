RIVERTON (WNE) — Federal coronavirus relief has drastically, if temporarily, reduced the “minimum revenue guarantee” payment required to maintain service at Riverton’s airport.
The City of Riverton and its community partners regularly cover 40 percent of the MRG that keeps SkyWest Airlines at Central Wyoming Regional Airport, with the State of Wyoming paying the remainder.
But last year the Wyoming Department of Transportation received federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money that covered two-thirds of the MRG through the end of 2020.
The remaining one-third of the MRG was split between the state (60 percent) and city (40 percent), with Riverton’s portion amounting to $31,000 for the first quarter of the fiscal year – “significantly less than what we’ve paid (in the past),” finance director Mia Harris told the Riverton City Council last week.
When Key Lime Air provided service at Riverton’s airport, operating as Denver Air Connection, Harris said, the MRG cost as much as $31,000 per week.
All of the CARES Act money for the MRG was spent by the end of 2020, so the amount Riverton and its community partners pay for air service will rise back to normal levels in the second half of the fiscal year, public works director Kyle Butterfield said.
By the end of the year, however, revenue from the new voter-approved half percent sales tax for economic development will begin flowing toward the MRG, “absorbing some of the cost for air service going forward,” Harris told the council.