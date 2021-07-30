RIVERTON (WNE) — Both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes have received and begun distributing millions of dollars of new federal COVID relief funds.
According to a Thursday statement by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, it has received $22,334,504 for the first payment of the American Rescue Plan Act. The figure was based upon the tribe’s population.
A second payment is expected this summer, which will be based upon 2019 tribal employment numbers and could be worth several more million dollars.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe reported July 7 that its first payment was worth $50 million.
The NAT also can expect a second payment soon, also based on employment statistics and possibly rounding out at around $30 million. Payments to enrollees EST noted that tribal members should be receiving a one-time payment of $2,000 in the coming days, “to alleviate a negative financial impact incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Department of Treasury regulations, the statement reads, allow no more than $2,000 to each tribal member individually.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe is dispatching $1,500 to each member following an application process.
The NAT general Council voted for the $1,500 amount in a meeting in May.
Remaining funds are to be used on ARPA-designated purposes, chiefly, fighting economic setback incurred by the pandemic or demanded by its societal changes.