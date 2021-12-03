CHEYENNE – Despite hesitancy from many Wyoming health care facilities to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff without a federal mandate, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said earlier this week it would stay the course.
A federal judge on Monday blocked a Biden administration mandate that would have required virtually all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This preliminary injunction affects 10 states, including Wyoming, that brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.
The court order said the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had no clear authority from Congress to enact the mandate, which would have affected providers who are reimbursed by the Medicare or Medicaid programs.
Tim Thornell, CEO and president of CRMC, told hospital staff Monday night by email they would still have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to continue working for the medical system.
Employees are required to either receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Monday, Dec. 6, or submit their intent to be tested weekly by Sunday, Dec. 5. Employees who choose a two-dose vaccine would need to receive the second dose by Jan. 4.
Although the exemption review process is on hold, exemption requests will be considered a notice of intent to be tested.
The policy applies to the roughly 2,100 people employed by the health system and will “remain in effect until further notice,” Thornell wrote in his email to staff.
Staff who refuse both vaccination and regular testing would be suspended without pay.
“The vaccine is safe; it’s highly effective at mitigating symptoms, at reducing spread, at preventing hospitalization and severity of symptoms,” Thornell said in an interview Thursday. “As the medical leader in our community, we certainly feel an obligation to be on the forefront of doing what is medically correct.”
Thornell said the hospital system’s executive team and board of trustees had been discussing what a vaccine policy would look like for “many, many months.” At the same time, hospital leadership was aware of possible mandates coming from federal agencies, like the ones that ultimately came down from OSHA and CMS.
Staff was introduced to the potential policy in November and told that, in the absence of any federal policy, the system would institute its own, Thornell said. But as the Biden administration announced its intention this fall to issue a mandate specifically targeting health care workers – with noncompliant facilities risking the loss of federal funding – CRMC focused mainly on complying with those rules.
In mid-November, 81% of staff within the health system were fully vaccinated, with another 1% partially vaccinated, Thornell said at the time. He said they plan to have an updated number closer to Monday’s deadline. Hospital staff first started receiving the vaccine nearly a year ago, on Dec. 15, 2020.
The hospital currently has access to a lot of tests, and will be able to provide them to employees who choose to be regularly tested for at least several months, Thornell said. After these tests run out, the hospital will have to decide how to proceed.
“I think, by and large, our transition to our policy versus the CMS policy has been very positive among staff and gives them a choice, which they certainly appreciate, in choosing to get the vaccine or not, and having a good option to test in lieu of that,” he said. “Overall, the transition has been a positive one for our organization, and a position that we obviously stand by firmly as the right thing to do for our staff, for our community, for our patients.”
Thornell said he was not aware of any employee who had resigned because of the policy.
Most hospitals and nursing homes across the state, however, are taking a wait-and-see approach, said Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association.
“Everyone was kind of gearing up for the CMS federal mandate, and now that there’s an injunction in place, a lot of them are waiting to see what that’s going to look like and where the dust settles,” he said.
There are some exceptions: St. John’s Health in Jackson is moving forward as if the CMS mandate will take effect Dec. 6, Boley said, and will reevaluate then if the injunction is still in place. “A handful” of hospitals had vaccination requirements before the federal mandates were announced and are at virtually 100% compliance, such as Evanston Regional Hospital.
Banner Health, which runs four hospitals and several clinics in the state, announced in July that it intended to require coronavirus vaccines for all employees by Nov. 1. On Nov. 2, Banner CEO Peter Fine said in a statement that 97% of its 62,000 employees, contractors and affiliated doctors across several states were fully vaccinated.
On the same day, the company extended its time frame, giving employees until Nov. 30 to either comply with the requirement or resign. Staff were allowed to seek religious or medical exemptions.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that, as of Nov. 30, 97.5% of workers at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had complied, meaning about 30 of a total 1,300 employees had not.
Five employees – one full-time and four part-time – resigned last month from Banner Health’s Washakie Medical Center in Worland, rather than comply with the mandate, Northern Wyoming News reported this week.
But in the absence of a sweeping federal vaccine requirement, this type of resignation has so far been rare, Boley said.
“There was obviously concern and a lot of speculation and a lot of threats from folks,” he said, “but like the Banner facilities, (other health care providers) saw only a few people that quit because of their mandate.”