CHEYENNE — Many people are familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.
At the foundation of the pyramid, symbolizing the most basic needs for a human being, is the category of physiological needs. Among this category are the essentials of survival, such as food, water and sleep.
The second layer of the pyramid, safety, is defined as the security of health, employment, resources, morality and property.
It sounds simple enough, but what exactly satisfies the requirement of “health,” “resources” and “property” is deceptive. As an extension of the conundrum, how many residents in Cheyenne can satisfy their physiological needs but are struggling to secure these three safety needs?
“For 18 years, we’ve been working to help get people the basics — food, personal care items,” said Greta Morrow, founder and board member for Cheyenne Day of Giving. “Craft items are not considered basic, but I’ll tell you what — for people who live in poverty, that stimulating environment that crafts can provide for the brain, kids that have bare bones in the house don’t get a lot of stimulation.”
Cheyenne Day of Giving, the large annual donation event that began in 2005, asks for residents to come out en masse to contribute food, hygiene items, medical equipment and, nearly as important, arts and craft items to be donated to residents in need. This year’s event is May 12, with the youth event the day before.
Razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, eyeglasses, deodorant, shampoo, and basic, preservable food like canned fruit, peanut butter, non-sugar cereals, dried beans, and rice and jams are all good examples of what Day of Giving is looking for. But Morrow emphasized looking beyond the essentials that first come to a donor’s mind.
Residents should consider what supplies they take for granted, like laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, underwear and other small clothing items. Feminine hygiene products are commonly overlooked, as are kitchen utensils, batteries and cellphones — a significant resource for recently abused women who may need to call 911.
“It’s not because we’re evil people and we just don’t want to see it,” Morrow said about locals experiencing poverty. “It’s because we’re so busy with our lives and everything. Unless we’re paying close attention, we don’t notice it.”
But Morrow offers a simple solution to the problem.
“When I was teaching, my motto was, ‘If everybody does a little, nobody has to do a lot,” she said.
In terms of Day of Giving, if all of Cheyenne’s capable residents donate just one item, the impact on the community would be incalculable. There’s even more opportunity to donate this year, since the drive is increasing its donation capabilities in partnership with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.
In 2021, Habitat for Humanity founded its Fresh Start program in collaboration with local nonprofits Family Promise of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Needs, Safehouse and Unaccompanied Students Initiative. Through the program, Habitat provides grant-funded vouchers to these organizations, which their clients can then use to purchase items at the Habitat Restore, 715 E. 15th St.
More often than not, these $200-$250 vouchers are used to purchase common household furniture, like couches and dining tables, said Dan Dorsch, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.
These are items that, despite being sold at a reduced rate in store, people who are starting over would still not be able to afford without assistance.
“They’re transitioning out of homelessness or domestic violence or even recovery,” Dorsch said. “Mainly, that’s what the people in those programs have gone through — something that’s changed their lives, and they ended up either homeless or there was a domestic violence issue and they had to go through Safehouse for help.
“They’ve gotten ready to go back into a new apartment or a new home, but they’ve kind of lost everything in the process.”
Those utilizing the program can put the money toward anything in the Habitat Restore. Last year, the program was able to provide 68 different participants with furniture and other amenities.
Since Habitat for Humanity already contributes a donation truck to the Day of Giving event, the integration of the Fresh Start program is seamless. Dorsch hopes that taking part in the prominent event will expose more locals to the program, drawing community support in the form of more donations not only during Day of Giving, but year-round.
“We hope it brings awareness to the program, brings awareness to the Restore and brings awareness to the need,” Dorsch said. “When people start over, a lot of times it’s with nothing, and that is a big need here.
“Unfortunately, we have a lot of people starting over.”